AXON’s Synapse processes signals at World Cup soccer

As with earlier major sporting events AXON is the main supplier of signal processing equipment at the World Cup in South Africa.

At 6 of the 10 stadiums AXON’s Synapse equipment is fulfilling the needs of the various signal processing requirements. AXON’s equipment is being used by at the Durban, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg/Ellispark and Pretoria venues and by German facility supplier Studio Berlin for the Johannesburg/Soccer City and Rustenburg venues. These six facilities are equipped with a total of 400 AXON Synapse quad split modules capable of generating 1500 multiview channels. Other equipment in use are, amongst others, the Synapse dual channel down converters, dual channel up converters, 8-channel audio sample rate converters, distribution amplifiers, and video delays. Over 2.4 billion people world wide have been able to see the equipment at work during the opening match of the tournament. The Dutch not only perform on the field but also in the various broadcast areas!