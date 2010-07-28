Avid Unveils ISIS 5000: Brings the Power of Best-in-Class Shared Storage to Local and Regional Broadcasters and Post Production Facilities at a Lower Cost

Customers Can Improve Allocation of Creative Resources and Streamline Administration with an Open Shared Storage Platform

BURLINGTON, MA, July 28, 2010—Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today unveiled the Avid ISIS® 5000—a new, easy-to-use, real-time, open shared storage solution that brings the power of best-in-class shared storage to local and regional broadcasters and post production facilities at a lower cost. The ISIS 5000 is built upon proven ISIS technology used in more than 700 major media enterprises to store, share and manage large quantities of digital media assets. Customers can improve allocation of creative resources and support changing project needs with an open shared storage platform that offers access to high-performance ISIS File System technology on lower cost hardware, support for 3rd party applications and streamlined administration to create more content more affordably.

What Customers are Saying

Ian Burling, head of technical services, at Films at 59 Ltd., an award-winning post production house in Bristol, England, beta tested the new Avid ISIS 5000. “Our clients use a variety of editing systems, so in order to meet their needs, flexibility is a number one priority for us. We were looking for a solution that would allow us to consolidate high and low resolution clients and move media with greater agility and ease. We are extremely impressed by how well the ISIS 5000 has tested. It’s proven to be a flexible, easy-to-use, high-performance standard-bearer—great for post production houses like us that need to integrate third-party editing systems such as Apple Final Cut Pro to handle a variety of workflows.”

ISIS 5000 Features

Designed to address the specific needs of workgroups requiring 40 or fewer client connections and looking for greater flexibility to accommodate ongoing changes and new business opportunities, the ISIS 5000 shared storage solution is fully tested and qualified with Apple Final Cut Pro, as well as support for an end-to-end Avid workflow. Major features include:

• The ISIS file system: Enhances collaborative workflows by delivering centralized media access with guaranteed real-time performance—optimized for digital media file sharing. As a result of Avid’s industry-leading ISIS File System running on lower cost hardware, an enterprise-class, workflow-enabling shared storage technology is now available to organizations for which this level of capability was previously out of reach.

• The ISIS 5000 engine: Offers the ability to cost-effectively create compelling content by increasing the capacity to handle more projects and content in both SD and HD.

• Support for Avid and Apple Final Cut Pro editing systems: Enables customers to work with a variety of project workflows and leverage existing investments--as a result of an open architecture.

• Ethernet connectivity: Delivers high-performance networking that is more cost-effective to acquire, scale and support.

• FlexDrive: Enables customers to respond to changing project requirements and new business opportunities by allowing storage to be resized in real time without interrupting operations.

• Streamlined administration: Reduces overhead with easy set-up, user and storage management, monitoring and diagnostics powered by the intuitive ISIS Management console. Customers can also support a growing business by easily incorporating additional switches and clients without sacrificing performance.

Availability

Avid ISIS 5000 will be available on July 30, 2010 in a 32TB or 64TB switched configuration, or a 32TB Direct Connect configuration that offers four direct client connections and the ability to add a third party switch. All configurations support Mac or PC clients and include 40 seat licenses with either one or three years of Avid Priority or Avid Uptime Support. For more information, please visit www.avid.com.

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid's most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, VENUE, Avid Unity™, Interplay®, Oxygen 8, Sibelius® and Pinnacle Studio™.

