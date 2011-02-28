"SHAKEN RATTLED & ROLLED" GRAMMY® WEEK EVENT GATHERS TOGETHER TOP INDUSTRY SPONSORS

Audio Industry Leaders Gather for the Fourth Annual GRAMMY® Week Gala

at The Village Recording Studios in Los Angeles, Honoring T Bone Burnett and CelebratingThe Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®'s 10th Anniversary

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2011) — On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011, The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® kicked off GRAMMY® Week with its 10th anniversary celebration event titled "Shaken Rattled & Rolled" honoring legendary producer T Bone Burnett for his commitment to excellence and ongoing support for the art and craft of recorded music. GRAMMY-winning artists Elton John and Leon Russell served as honorary event co-chairs for the event, held at The Village Recording Studios in Los Angeles. GRAMMY Week culminated with the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, airing live on the CBS Television Network.

The event was held with the support of leading companies within the musical instrument and professional audio markets. Presenting sponsors included The Village Studios, West L.A. Music and Westlake Professional Sales. Co-sponsors included: Harman International brands AKG Acoustics, JBL, and Lexicon; Honda Acura; ELS; Avid®; Music Marketing; Shure Incorporated; Iron Mountain; Korg USA; PMC; Prism Sound; Mix Magazine; and Pro Sound News. Participating sponsors included: Beat Kangz; Focusrite Novation Inc.; Full Sail; Kurzweil; Nord; Sennheiser; and Ultimate Ears.

Maureen Droney, P&E Wing Senior Executive Director, noted, "The evening was a huge success, and once again we must offer a sincere thank you to all of our sponsors. We couldn't have done it without them. Since we are currently celebrating the P&E Wing’s 10th anniversary, this year's event was particularly meaningful, and it is especially gratifying that so many leading high quality brands partnered with us to make the night happen. We all look forward to next year."

Personnel from several of the sponsors also weighed in on the evening's festivities:

Mark Brunner, Sr. Director, Global Brand Management, Shure, stated, "The Producers & Engineers Wing's annual event at The Village is consistently the definitive gathering of the country's top music production personnel and audio industry manufacturers, providing a great ramp up during the excitement of GRAMMY week with an emphasis on the people who make it happen technically. This year's honoring of T Bone Burnett symbolized and reinforced the commitment to production quality that lives daily in the hearts and minds of the event's attendees."

Michael MacDonald, VP, Sales & Marketing, Harman Professional Division, stated, "No industry event brings more recording industry heavy hitters into one place than the P&E Wing's GRAMMY Week Event. It is really a pleasure to support the P&E Wing as well as to meet and greet the folks who produce, record and mix today's music."