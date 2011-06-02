Get a Front Row Seat at TEDxMunich Courtesy of BoinxTV

Live video stream of the hottest global topics from technology and design’s most influential movers and shakers brought straight to your screen via BoinxTV

Puchheim, Germany – June 2, 2011 – Boinx Software gears up to produce the live video stream of one of summer’s hottest events – TEDxMunich. On June 7 BoinxTV, the company’s award-winning live-video production software, will take at-home viewers straight to the front row of innovation at TEDxMunich – simply by clicking this link j.mp/tedxm. Created in the spirit of “ideas worth spreading,” the TEDx program is designed to give communities, organizations and individuals the opportunity to stimulate dialog through TED-like experiences and events at the local level. TEDxMunich will play host to 400 guests – ranging from scientists, to entrepreneurs, creatives, investors, visionaries, fresh minds, and movers and shakers. Thanks to the latest version of BoinxTV, at home viewers from around the world will now be able to tune in to all the action on stage at TEDxMunich. From live music, to comedy, theater, and the latest in technology and design from world-renowned innovators like Peter Plantec, Artificial Humans Creator, Tod Machover, Professor of Music and Media MIT, and Claudia Sommer, Greenpeace, viewers will be able to follow the entire event via BoinxTV’s live streaming capabilities.

“I have always been fascinated by the caliber of presenters and in awe of the extended community that has helped make TED one of the most well-respected forums in the world,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to make a small contribution to such an community and to help bring the spirit of ‘ideas worth spreading’ to viewers from all over by producing the live video stream with our flagship product BoinxTV."

Munich’s Hottest Summer Event

TEDxMunich will take place at the Tonhalle Munich, Grafinger Strasse 6, on June 7, 2011. The live stream of the event will be available at j.mp/tedxm on June 7, beginning at 10:00 am CET. For more information on TEDxMunich or for a complete listing of presenters and performers please visit: http://www.tedxmunich.com/.

Stay tuned to the Boinx Chronicles for a complete behind the scenes posting on the making-of TEDxMunich with BoinxTV following the event: http://www.boinx.com/chronicles/.

About BoinxTV

BoinxTV, winner of the Apple Design Award 2009, is a revolutionary tool for Mac OS X for creating Live to Disk, Live to Internet, and Live to Stage video. With BoinxTV, you can create stunning studio shows, podcasts, sports events, concerts, interviews, sermons, lectures, seminars and more, using your Mac and multiple cameras. Acting like your own personal TV truck – minus the truck - BoinxTV combines live camera video, clips, photos, 3D graphics, lower thirds, audio, and more to create stunning broadcasts with a professional touch in minimum post-production time.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter or at http://www.facebook.com/boinxsoftware.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

