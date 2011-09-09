Dalet Digital Media Systems and DataDirect Networks Reach for the Sky with New MAM in the Cloud Offering

Dalet Enterprise Media Asset Management technology leverages DataDirect Networks WOS platform; offering broadcasters cloud-based archiving workflows for news, sports, and entertainment

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 9, 2011 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a world leader in enterprise Media Asset Management solutions (MAM) for broadcasters, and DataDirect Networks (DDN), the world’s largest privately-held information storage company, announced at the IBC 2011 Exhibition, a new cloud-based archiving workflow comprised of Dalet Enterprise Edition and DataDirect Networks Web Object Scaler (WOS) platform. The integrated enterprise MAM/cloud storage solution distributes archive media across multiple geographic locations, enabling accelerated production workflows and simple infrastructure management across globally distributed teams. Flexible content management policies govern media replication from one geopgraphy to another while presenting a single media content namespace for users to easily access, process and archive media. “The Dalet/DDN integration takes sharing content to new levels. Every single piece of content that is archived in the system can be seamlessly made available to everyone across the organization, even if the content is spread across multiple sites,” comments Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing, Dalet Digital Media Systems. “With full sync and archiving capabilities, broadcasters can consolidate their massive media libraries with cloud storage technology and use Dalet cataloguing tools to make it available in any location, whether content is housed in Hong Kong or Atlanta, Georgia.”

The cloud-based infrastructure offers a high-performance, highly scalable content repository where broadcasters have instant access to media regardless of the volume, location or format. Dalet’s comprehensive metadata management capabilities facilitate content indexing and organization, ensuring fast search and retrieval of content.

DataDirect Networks WOS is a sophisticated cloud-based storage technology that radically simplifies and improves how media content is stored, distributed, and accessed across multiple geographically dispersed sites. From a single, easy-to-use management interface, IT managers can build a global storage cloud that scales simply and limitlessly. With WOS, Dalet Enterprise Media Asset Management users can powerfully collaborate on content that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. “The powerful combination of Dalet Enterprise Edition and WOS enables Broadcast organizations to focus on their core business, instead of the tedious tasks associated with storage engineering and management,” said Jeff Denworth, VP of Marketing for DataDirect Networks. “With WOS, media storage clouds can be quickly and easily setup, yet scale to multiple petabytes of information spread around the world.”

About Dalet Enterprise Media Asset Management Technology

Dalet Enterprise Edition is a flexible, highly scalable Media Asset Management platform that melds different production workflows, multiple formats and diverse systems into a unified, managed environment that improves productivity and drives business. Built-in tools streamline production and distribution workflows in Sports, News, and Entertainment programming. Dalet Enterprise Edition also provides a foundation for incorporating other systems and software so facilities can design the media universe of their choosing. The SOA-compliant Web Services APIs and multiple exchange methods ensure fluid media and data movement with lifecycle metadata tracking.

About WOS

WOS provides simple, cost effective, high-speed Cloud storage of and access to multi-petabytes of data, consisting of billions of files, large and small from anywhere in the world. With WOS, the pitfalls and complications surrounding multi-site scalable cloud storage and delivery have been resolved. WOS provides a single slobal namespace scalable to support 10s of Petabytes, 100s of billions of files, industry leading object read/write performance, and fast, efficient data access across multiple geographically dispersed sites. WOS can grow non-disruptively in small increments and grow to massive scale while also delivering leading energy and space efficiency. DDN’s WOS cloud storage system features a single management interface for all data in the cloud, no matter where it is within its globally distributed, self-healing cloud storage infrastructure - without bottlenecks, single points of failure or systems management overhead.

About DataDirect Networks

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's largest privately held information storage company. We are the leading provider of data storage and processing solutions and services that enable content-rich and high growth IT environments to achieve the highest levels of systems scalability, efficiency and simplicity. DDN enables enterprises to extract value and deliver results from their information. Our customers include the world's leading online content and social networking providers, high performance cloud and grid computing, life sciences, media production organizations and security & intelligence organizations. Deployed in thousands of mission critical environments worldwide, DDN's solutions have been designed, engineered and proven in the world's most scalable data centers to ensure competitive business advantage for today's information powered enterprise.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines, into a single system, a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to effect significant improvements in efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

