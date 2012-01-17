Noise Industries Releases FxFactory 3 Visual Effects For Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

FxFactory 3 brings seven brand new visual effects products plus free updates to existing plug-ins

Boston, MA – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced the release of FxFactory® 3. FxFactory is a visual effects platform for Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Motion and Adobe® After Effects®, powering hundreds of hardware accelerated, visual effects plug-ins developed by Noise Industries and partners. The new FxFactory 3 release supports Final Cut Pro 6, 7, and X; Motion 3, 4 and 5; Final Cut Express 4; and Adobe After Effects CS3, CS4, CS5 and CS5.5.

“FxFactory 3 is the largest software release in the company’s history,” comments Niclas Bahn, business development manager, Noise Industries. “Aside from offering this major upgrade free for our existing customers, we are rolling out seven brand new products, vastly expanding the visual effects options and capabilities for Final Cut Pro X editors. And this is just the beginning.”

A free download, FxFactory 3 is the ultimate toolbox for editors and compositors, and with hundreds of robust plug-in options, the possibilities are endless. The following new plug-in packages are available today through FxFactory 3:

Yanobox Moods is the first Color Correction plug-in to offer a heads up display interface. Users can intuitively color grade HD footage in full screen mode. Debuting at 49 USD, users can learn more about Yanobox Moods at http://www.yanobox.com/Moods_Features/

Idustrial Revolution XEffects Tech Transitions provides 28 dynamic high-tech transitions that take any project from ordinary to striking with just a few simple clicks. Tech Transitions is the first commercial product exclusively for Final Cut Pro X to feature temporal or retiming of video within the effect. Also debuting at 49 USD, users can learn more at http://idustrialrevolution.com/x1-tech-transitions

Nattress Levels and Curves offers the power of curve-based color adjustment applied in film-log space for fine-tuned image results. By placing the image into a specially constructed film-log space, editors have more control over the tones in the image and the benefit of film-like contrast handling. Priced at 29 USD, users can learn more at http://nattress.com/?q=LevelsCurves

Luca Visual FX Sprocket Slip creates the effect of a sudden slip of rolling film. Priced at 49 USD, users can learn more at http://lucavisualfx.com/Sprocket_Slip_Transition.htm

Luca Visual FX Film Leaders is a title generator for ragged and grungy looking text, allowing users to enhance projects with text that matches the look and feel of their images. Priced at 79 USD, users can learn more at http://lucavisualfx.com/Film_Leaders_Generator.htm

Luca Visual FX Grunge Effects provides a variety of animated textures designed to add a dynamic and intriguing feel. Priced at 79 USD, users can learn more at http://lucavisualfx.com/Grunge_FX_Generators.htm

Luca Visual FX Light Leaks allows users to overlay light effects over any media. Priced at 59 USD, users can learn more at http://lucavisualfx.com/Light_Leaks_Generator.htm

The following products can be upgraded free of charge by existing users and are available today for use with the new FxFactory 3 platform:

FxFactory Pro 3.0, Noise Industries’ award-winning flagship set of visual effects, includes the new ‘Playback Ready’ transition as well as improvements to all existing effects. FxFactory Pro 2.0 customers can upgrade to FxFactory Pro 3.0 free of charge. Priced at 399 USD, users can learn more at http://www.noiseindustries.com/support/fxfactory300/

EasyLooks 2.6 is a free upgrade to DVShade’s color grading plug-in that gives the user complete control; simply choose a preset or start from scratch – and easily save homemade grading settings as presets for future use. Priced at 49 USD, users can learn more at http://www.dvshade.com/

SUGARfx Light Pack 3.0 offers fun and useful filters including Marquee, Paparazzi and Lens Flare for impressive lighting effects and transitions. Editors can purchase the 100 light effects for 99 USD. To learn more, visit http://www.sugarfx.tv/info/lightpack_SUGARfx.html

