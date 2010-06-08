Apantac Expands MT HOOD Series of Extenders, Splitters, and Switchers at InfoComm 2010

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of multiviewers and signal processing is expanding their MT HOOD series of VGA and HDMI Extenders, Splitters, and Receivers, and HDMI Matrix Switchers at InfoComm booth N1844.

The new MT HOOD products include:

HDMI-4x1-16 – 4x1 HDMI Matrix Switcher with 16 extended outputs

The HDMI-4x1-16 is an HDMI 4x1 Matrix Switcher with 16 built-in CATx extender outputs that allows users to switch between four HDMI sources and output to 16 HDMI displays up to 35 meters (115 feet) away.

HDMI-8-SER HDMI Splitter / Extender / Receiver

The HDMI-8-SER is an 8-port HDMI Splitter / Extender / Receiver that extends video signals with resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 at up to 35 meters (115 feet). It allows up to 8 HDMI displays to be connected to a single source via CATx cables making it ideal for long-distance, multiple display HDMI applications. Multiple

HDMI-8-SER units can be cascaded together to extend the distance and output capability for up to 40 outputs.

These two new HDMI products are ideal solutions for sports bars and large retail venues where a variety of digital signage content can be switched and displayed on multiple HDMI displays.

VGA-1-Ra – VGA Receiver

The VGA-1-Ra is a single-port VGA receiver with auto cable equalization. It supports resolutions up to 2048x1536 at up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). The auto cable equalization capability makes this an ideal solution for applications where projectors / displays are mounted in hard to reach places.

VGA-8-SE, VGA-16-SE – Splitters / Extenders

The VGA-8-SE and VGA-16-SE are 8 and 16-port VGA Splitters / Extenders that extend VGA signals to 8 or 16 different outputs over a single CATx cable at resolutions of 2048x1536 at up to 330 meters (1,000 feet).

VGA-8-SER – VGA Splitter / Extender / Receiver

The VGA-8-SER is an 8 port VGA Splitter / Extender / Receiver that extends VGA signals at resolutions of 2048x1536 at up to 330 meters (1,000 feet). It is ideal for configurations where you need to display video at a distance and/or in multiple locations. Multiple VGA-8-SER units can be cascaded together to extend the distance and output capability for up to 40 outputs.

For more information, visit Apantac at InfoComm 2010 Booth No. N1844.