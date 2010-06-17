Ross Video Promotes Brian Olson to XPression Marketing Product Manager

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, Ontario, Canada – June 17, 2010 – Ross Video today announced the promotion of Brian Olson to XPression Marketing Product Manager. Mr. Olson previously held the position of USA XPression Business Development Manager with Ross.

Mr. Olson’s responsibilities will include managing all marketing activities related to Ross Video’s XPression 3D Character Generator and Motion Graphics System.

“Brian has done an great job developing our XPression business in the USA. He has a deep passion for graphics and character generators, and their use in broadcast, production and branding applications,” said Jeff Moore, Executive Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Ross Video. “Brian is a strong customer advocate who gains a solid understanding of customer requirements, and has helped steer XPression in the right direction to meet and exceed those expectations. We are looking forward to the impact Brian will make for Ross and our customers as XPression continues to roll out around the globe.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Niels Borg who has done an excellent job over the past year launching XPression as a Ross Video product line,” continued Moore. “Niels has made a decision to return to his career in education. We wish Niels well.”

About XPression

XPression is a high end 3D Character Generator that can handle the most demanding applications. XPression offers real time layering and animation of 3D models, 2D and 3D text, rendered animations, live video and web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer, and on air operator, XPression advances the look of productions, making it easy to create, manage, and get to air. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real time data into 3D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Public Relations Coordinator

Tel: +1 613-652-3020

Fax: +1 613-652-4425

Email: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com