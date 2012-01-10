Sennheiser NAMM Booth Stage to Feature Four Days of Performances By Diverse Roster of Emerging Talent

Anaheim, Calif., – January 9, 2012 – Audio specialist Sennheiser (booth 6579) announced that its booth stage at NAMM will once again feature an impressive roster of emerging musical talent. The performances — all of which will feature the latest audio equipment from Sennheiser and its family of distributed brands — will begin on Thursday, January 19th at noon and will continue through Sunday, January 22nd.

Scheduled performances are as follows and may be subject to change (click here to download complete biographical information):

Thursday, January 19th

• 12:00 p.m. of Verona

• 12:45 p.m. King Washington

• 1:30 p.m. The wellspring

• 2:15 p.m. Border Radio

• 3:00 p.m. of Verona

• 3:45 p.m. King Washington

• 4:30 p.m. Border Radio

Friday, January 20th

• 12:00 p.m. So and so

• 12:45 p.m. Magnolia Memoir

• 1:30 p.m. Chantelle Barry

• 2:15 p.m. Katelyn Benton

• 3:00 p.m. So and so

• 3:45 p.m. Magnolia Memoir

• 4:30 p.m. Marina V

• 5:00 p.m. Katelyn Benton

Saturday, January 21st

• 12:00 p.m. Debby Holiday

• 12:45 p.m. Blame Shift

• 1:30 p.m. Raining Jane

• 2:15 p.m. The Material

• 3:00 p.m. Debby Holiday

• 3:45 p.m. Raining Jane

• 4:30 p.m. Kate Kilbane

Sunday, January 22nd

• 12:00 p.m. Honeymoon

• 12:45 p.m. Chlöe Lear

• 1:30 p.m. Marcus Eaton

• 2:15 p.m. Honeymoon

• 3:00 p.m. The Baron Sisters

• 3:45 p.m. Chlöe Lear

• 4:30 p.m. Marcus Eaton

Each year, the Sennheiser booth stage provides a high-quality, entertaining platform for emerging talent to heard by the over 80,000 people attending NAMM. For more information on artist performances, or to learn more about Sennheiser, please stop by booth 6579 or visit www.sennheiserusa.com.