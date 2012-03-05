Bridge Technologies Debuts Breakthrough Solution for OTT and 'TV Everywhere' Monitoring at IP&TV World Forum

OSLO, Norway -- March 5, 2012 -- At IP&TV World Forum 2012, Bridge Technologies will debut a complete system for monitoring OTT and TV Everywhere services to multiple devices including smartphones and tablets. The new microAnalytics(TM) System allows operators to remotely access real-time service quality data from set-top boxes, connected TVs, iPads, iPhones, and other mobile devices, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT monitoring a reality for the first time.

Simen Frostad, Chairman of Bridge Technologies, said, "The microAnalytics System is very much a first in the industry, and we've chosen IP&TV World Forum to unveil it. Until this launch, there hasn't been a way for multiservice and OTT providers to monitor the quality of service to all their subscribers, whether they are using a fixed device like a connected TV, or an iPhone or tablet on the move. True end-to-end monitoring in the mobile and OTT markets means the ability to analyze real data -- not just simulations -- from subscribers' devices, to understand exactly what is happening with the service. The microAnalytics System is the first solution that can truly guarantee an operator complete control over the quality of service to the subscriber, on any device."

IP&TV World Forum takes place March 20-22 at London's Olympia Exhibition Centre.

More information about Bridge Technologies' products is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

