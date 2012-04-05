MEWshop and A.C.E. Present: an ACE EditFest Panel Feat. Michael Tronick, A.C.E.

Act of Valor’ editor Michael Tronick, A.C.E. takes NAB attendees behind-the-scenes into the year’s biggest action blockbuster for an ACE EditFest Mini Panel on Monday April 16 at 4:00pm on booth SL12805; Tech Talk and Happy Hour sponsored by AJA

New York, NY – April 5, 2012 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWshop) is pleased to announce Hollywood editor, Michael Tronick, A.C.E., will be speaking at the MEWshop Edit House (NAB booth SL12805) on Monday April 16, at 4:00pm for a mini ACE EditFest panel. Bringing over 30 years of industry experience to the NAB show floor, the veteran editor will give attendees an insider’s view on editing major films and action-packed blockbusters, including his latest project, Act of Valor. Tronick’s impressive resume includes editing on popular films such as Midnight Run, Battle: Los Angeles, Iron Man, Hairspray, Remember the Titans, and much more. Tronick, who’s worked as a professional film and music editor since 1978, currently serves on the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists representing the Film Editors Branch. The ACE EditFest Mini Panel, based on the highly popular ACE EditFest series presented by American Cinema Editors and MEWshop, will be followed by a Q & A session with Tronick.

MEWshop will host a cocktail reception immediately after the presentation. Space is limited; to register, please visit: http://www.mewshop.com/contact/rsvp/.

About MEWshop Edit House at NAB 2012

An extension of its professional, certified training, the MEWshop Edit House at NAB 2012 is featuring free hands-on training workshops taught by industry professionals covering a wide range of workflows, including multi-camera productions, DSLR shoots, stereoscopic 3D, color grading and visual effects creation.

NAB 2012 attendees can register for the free hands-on training at http://www.mewshop.com/contact/rsvp/.

Event Sponsored By:

AJA Video Systems

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 MEWshop added Avid Pro Tools®, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke® and ASSIMILATE SCRATCH training to its already impressive curriculum. MEWshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

