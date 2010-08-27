ANTON/BAUER FEATURES DIONIC HCX HIGH-CURRENT BATTERY, CINE VCLX POWER SYSTEM, ULHM-LED AND ELEDZ MODULES AT SET 2010

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world's premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase its DIONIC HCX, CINE VCLX Power System, and ULHM-LED and EledZ LED light solutions at the SET Congress and 19th edition of Broadcast & Cable Show - International Technology Fair on Equipment and Services for Television Engineering, Broadcasting and Telecommunica-tions.

Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the versatility of its powerful solutions for broadcast and film environments at its booth (Booth D11), including:

* The DIONIC HCX has a 120 watt-hour capacity, a built-in motion detection sensor and a "deep sleep" capability, which increases battery life by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. Lightweight and powerful, the DIONIC HCX can withstand high instantaneous current draws and weighs just 2.4 pounds (1.09 kg). In addition, the DIONIC HCX offers an enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge showing up to nine hours of run-time when used under low-power load conditions.

* The CINE power system provides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility, ideal for remote locations, the CINE VCLX batteries are powerful enough to run a camera and stand-up light simultaneously for more than five hours. The safe and high power draw performance of the Nickel Metal Hydride cell technology can also power microwaves, recorders, and lighting; including HMI's and the Litepanels 1x1 LED panels. The CINE VCLX includes (2) 4-pin XLR for 14.4V and (1) 3-pin XLR for 28V and provides dual simultaneous outputs (20 amps at 14.4V; 12 amps at 28V).

* The EledZ integral LED light, designed for use with the popular Anton/Bauer ElipZ 10K battery, are the perfect LED light for today's smaller handheld cameras. When used with the ElipZ battery system, the EledZ (5.74 H x 3.94 L x 2.27 W in/14.58 x 10.01 x 6.02 cm) produces heat- and flicker-free soft bright light of 5600K and weighs a mere .45 lbs (.20 kg). Consuming only 4.5 watts, the EledZ includes a dimmer which allows for light output adjustments from zero to 100 percent. The light output is 52fc (560 lux) at two feet.

* Developed by Anton/Bauer with sister Vitec group brand, Litepanels, ULHM-LED light module complement Anton/Bauer's existing Ultralight Series and ElipZ battery systems. The versatility of the Ultralight head module has been its most beneficial feature over the past 20 years, allowing a videographer to quickly change to an HMI (UltraDAYlight) or carry a spare head module. The ULHM-LED (4.50 H x 5.64 L x 1.62 W in (11.4 x 14.3 x 4.1 cm), weighs only .40 lbs (18 kg) and provides heat- and flicker-free soft bright light of 5600K. With a very low power consumption of nine watts, the added ability to dim the light from zero to 100 percent with minimal color/temperature change makes this the most efficient LED light available. The ULHM-LED head module puts out 100fc (1100 lux) at two feet while consuming a third of the power of a tungsten light.

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world's innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount(r) system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight, ElipZ, ElightZ, CINEVCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.