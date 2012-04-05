AJA Ships UDC Up/Down/Cross Mini-Converter

Cost-Efficient, Compact UDC Converts Between SD, HD and 3G Formats to Support Professional Video Workflows

AJA Video Systems announced immediate availability of UDC, a broadcast quality Up/Down/Cross-Conversion Mini-Converter that can convert between SD, HD and 3G video formats.

Leveraging AJA's industry-leading conversion technology, the UDC provides very high quality conversions in a small and cost effective package. Formats supported include 3G/HD/SD-SDI input and output, HDMI output and two-channel RCA style audio output. The UDC also supports eight-channel embedded audio. The Mini-Converter can be configured through built-in dipswitches or AJA's MiniConfig software for the Mac or PC via the UDC's USB connection.

"We're very excited to bring the UDC to market," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. "For a device that can fit in the palm of your hand, the UDC packs an incredible punch supporting high-quality Up/Down/Cross conversion at a very reasonable price point."

UDC features include:

• Conversion between 3G, HD and SD formats

• Supports 1080p50/60

• Eight-channel embedded audio

• HDMI output with eight-channel audio

• Two-channel RCA analog audio output

• Reference input

• Configure via dipswitch or USB port with supplied MiniConfig Mac/PC software

• Uses 5-20V power (DWP or DWP-U power supply sold separately)

• AJA's 5-year international warranty and support

UDC is available now at a US MSRP of $695. An AJA DWP ($40 US) or DWP-U ($60 US) power supply is also required. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion, acquisition, and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.