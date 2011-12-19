Alcorn McBride Inc. Announces New Distributor in Canada

Alcorn McBride, the leading manufacturer of show control and A/V equipment for themed entertainment appoints SF Marketing (SFM) to expand their sales and support network in Canada. Effective immediately, SFM is the exclusive distributor for Alcorn McBride products in Canada.

"The Canadian market is important to us and we felt the need to establish a local presence to better serve our customers, as Canada is an expansive country." said Jeremy Scheinberg, COO. "We looked for a company that would be an extension of our brand, delivering the same level of service and support our customers expect from Alcorn McBride. After spending significant time with the SFM Sales and Technical Teams, we are confident we found a company that matches our stringent criteria."

Alcorn McBride products will compliment SFM's current suite of brands including Shure, QSC, and Symetrix. With 28 full-time sales associates, 4 certified technicians, and 10 customer service representatives, SFM is well equipped to provide sales, distribution, and service for Alcorn McBride's full product line.

"Alcorn McBride products are innovative and well-known in the industry," said Randal Tucker, COO of SFM. "We're excited to partner with a leading brand that offers unique value to our customers, and that in conjunction with our other brands allows us to offer a complete multimedia solution for many entertainment applications."

About SFM:

SFM has been providing professional-quality products and services to the live entertainment and audiovisual industries since 1978. Headquartered in Montreal, the company has sales offices across Canada, and provides education, training, and technical support from coast-to-coast.

About Alcorn McBride:

Founded in 1986, Alcorn McBride is the leading manufacturer of show control, audio and video equipment for the themed entertainment industry, and a rapidly growing provider of audio and video systems for retail environments and transportation applications. Staffed by some of the industry's best engineers and backed by outstanding customer support, the company has demonstrated great agility in bringing new designs to market. A hallmark of Alcorn McBride products is their durable, zero maintenance design. The company's products provide consistent, reliable operation for audio and video playback applications worldwide. Alcorn McBride appears in the 2011 Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the USA. For more information, visit www.alcorn.com.