General Cable Announces Appointment of Mike LaPorte for SheerWire™ by Gepco® Commercial A/V Line

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KENTUCKY, NOVEMBER 8, 2011 — General Cable (NYSE: BGC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael "Mike" LaPorte as an authorized agent to represent and promote the SheerWire™ by Gepco® line of commercial and pro audio/visual (A/V) cabling solutions in California and Texas. General Cable, who acquired Gepco in 2009, has been establishing a leadership position in the audio and video market with the Gepco Brand.

"I'm excited about my new responsibilities with the SheerWire line,” said LaPorte. “Over the last few years, I have observed that dealers, system integrators, consultants and end users are looking for new and competitive wire and cable suppliers, especially those with products made in the U.S.A, and these are exactly the requirements we satisfy."

"Mike’s successful background and experience is a perfect fit as the SheerWire team works to deliver best in class solutions and programs to the commercial A/V community,” said Briar Lamar, Director of Sales, SheerWire by Gepco. “Along with Gepco® Brand broadcast products, we have launched the broad line of SheerWire solutions to satisfy the critical demands in the commercial industry, which Mike will assist us in driving to the markets we serve."

LaPorte, a veteran in the electronics wire and cable industry, was previously with Belden Wire and West Penn Wire where he held sales and marketing positions. He also owned and operated Zack Electronics, a general line distributor located in San Francisco, California.

“Mike brings extensive knowledge to the SheerWire team,” continued Mike Murphy, Vice President, Sales, Gepco® Brand Products. “He is a welcome addition to the SheerWire family and we look forward to seeing him capitalize on his experiences to further enhance our relationships in the commercial and pro audio market.”

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.