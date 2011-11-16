Astrodesign new 4K Codec system powered by intoPIX JPEG 2000 technology.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions – announced today that Astrodesign (Japan) has licensed and integrated intoPIX JPEG 2000 IP-cores into their new 4K Codec, called “HC7504”.

The intoPIX technology enables Astrodesign to support higher-definition video and increased recording by the combination of the 4K JPEG 2000 based codec system with the uncompressed 2K SSD recorder “HR-7502A”.

"We're extremely pleased to work with a partner such as Astrodesign, Inc," said intoPIX Chief Strategic Officer, Jean-François Nivart. “The JPEG 2000 compression allows them to significantly increase their storage capacity and record 4K image with a visually lossless quality.”

The new 4K Codec system will be presented at the Astrodesign booth at InterBEE 2011, Japan’s premier broadcast exhibition, held at Makuhari Messe, November 16th to 18th.

About ASTRODESIGN Inc.

ASTRODESIGN is a manufacturer specialised in professional video devices and hardware measuring displays, particularly for high-speed digital signal processing technology. ASTRODESIGN focuses on developing and marketing products for Ultra HD video.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and boards that enable leading-edge JPEG 2000 image compression, security and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.