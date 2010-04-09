Vaddio Launches Industry’s First Video Whiteboard™

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (April 9, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty pan/tilt/zoom cameras and high-end camera control systems, announces the launch of the first high definition Patent Pending Video Whiteboard. The new Video Whiteboard completely replaces the existing need for fixed or PTZ cameras in a video system environment.

“Shooting a camera at a whiteboard has always been an unpleasant experience at best,” explains Rob Sheeley, President of Vaddio. “Whether it’s light reflecting from the whiteboard surface into the camera lens or the presenter blocking the whiteboard camera shot with their body, using cameras to capture whiteboard content to a video source has not been an ideal solution. While using interactive whiteboards has been a popular solution as a stand-alone learning device in a classroom, they are not really designed to be used as an HD/SD video output device in videoconferencing applications where the whiteboard content must comply within videoconferencing and bridging standards.”

The Video Whiteboard can be used in a variety of applications from videoconferencing, content creation, IMAG, rich media systems or in any system designed to incorporate a whiteboard as a video input device. Because no dedicated PC is required, Vaddio’s Video Whiteboard is compatible with any videoconferencing, TelePresence, distance education or video media distribution system. In addition to HD/SD video outputs, data can be captured and stored as a .jpeg image onto any USB flash drive. Because of the closed operating system there are no hardware requirements, software hassles or operating system issues.

Using Vaddio’s EZCamera Cabling System with HSDS™, power and USB data are run over a single Cat. 5 cable up to 100 feet from the whiteboard to the Video Whiteboard Quick-Connect interface. The Video Whiteboard Quick-Connect outputs DVI/HDMI or analog component HD video with supported HD resolutions of 720p and 1080i, as well as analog composite SD video - both NTSC and PAL. On the front of the Video Whiteboard Quick-Connect is a USB port for plugging in a USB flash drive and saving a .jpeg image of the whiteboard if desired.

Incorporating Luidia’s patented ebeam technology that couples ultrasound and infrared sensors, the presenter’s whiteboard marker pen strokes are captured on the whiteboard surface. Vaddio then designed a technology that eliminates the needs for a PC and puts all of the setup and user whiteboard controls onto a digital control panel integrated directly into the whiteboard frame. In addition, the digital control panel offers the presenter the choice of three marker stroke sizes, a “clear all” option and “save to .jpeg” option. A calibration button is also available from the digital control panel for easy setup and installation.

The Video Whiteboard includes the Video Whiteboard Quick-Connect, four markers - red, green, blue and black - as well as four marker sleeves and one electronic eraser. Two sizes are available: 4 x 6 feet and 4 x 8 feet. Vaddio’s Video Whiteboard is 100 percent compatible with all existing Vaddio Automated Content Presentation Systems.

