New VisionFrame™ Mounts Offer Added Flexibility, Usability and Save Space

Fairfield, NJ––The new VisionFrame Vertical Multi-Mount Panel and Vertical Panel Mount are designed to provide additional flexibility and enhanced usability for the popular Middle Atlantic VisionFrame Video Monitor Mounting Wall while saving rack space in a variety of environments including control rooms, digital signage and surveillance.

The VisionFrame Vertical Multi-Mount Panel allows users to quickly and easily mount HDMI extenders, video switchers and other small components to the back of monitor walls. The panel saves space in local racks and allows easy access for servicing and cabling changes.

Designed to save rack space, the new VisionFrame Vertical Panel Mount allows fast, easy installation of components such as UPS, Codecs, power supplies and other rackmount equipment to the back of monitor walls without adding to the depth of wall systems.

A fixture in control rooms around the country, the VisionFrame Video Monitor Wall system provides heavy-duty structural support for monitors in both free standing and desk mount configurations. Featuring a simple, effective design to save valuable installation time for integrators, VisionFrame can be quickly and easily specified with Middle Atlantic’s Designer™ 3D Layout software.

VisionFrame systems optimize viewing of larger and multiple screens simultaneously in security and other monitoring environments and are also well suited for applications such as digital signage for information sharing, advertising and visual communications.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about the VisionFrame Video Mounting Wall System and Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.