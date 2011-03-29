Turner Studios Uses Matrox Convert DVI Plus for Comprehensive Sports Coverage

Turner Studios, the production arm of the Turner Broadcasting System, recently installed two Matrox Convert DVI Plus units as part of a large expansion project in support of Turner Sports. Turner Sports has become a leader in end-to-end digital partnerships, recently inking deals with the NCAA for both broadcast and digital coverage of championship college sports. Turner also hosts and supports programming for the NBA, NASCAR, PGA, Sports Illustrated and other prestigious league websites.



HD-SDI Scan Converter with Genlock and Region-of-Interest Support

The Convert DVI Plus is being used for capture of Turner Sports applications like the iPad March Madness On Demand and NBA Game Time Courtside apps. Turner is also currently recording live web site usage and streaming events for the NCAA Mens and Womens Basketball Championships. You can catch all the action provided by the Convert DVI Plus on TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

