Apantac to Exhibit Extenders, Switches, Converters, Distribution Amplifiers at IAAM 2010 on the “Delta AV Experience” Booth

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of multiviewers and signal processing solutions is showcasing a sampling of its MT HOOD line of extenders, receivers, splitters, and switches, as well as its CRESCENT line of HDMI to SDI converters, and 3G-SDI distribution amplifiers at the IAAM “VenueConnect” 2010 trade show in Houston, Texas, July 24-26, 2010.

The Apantac products will be on display in “The Delta AV Experience” booth number 1147. Thomas Tang, Apantac’s President will be on hand to demonstrate the professional AV solutions and answer any questions, as will Steve Jellerson, Vice-President of Delta AV and Jim Mead, Delta AV’s Business Development Director.

The Apantac products on display at IAAM 2010 include:

- MT HOOD HDMI 4x8 Matrix Switch with built-in CATx Extender Outputs

- MT HOOD HDMI Long Distance CATx Receiver

- CRESCENT HDMI to SDI Converter with Looping Outputs

- CRESCENT 3G-SDI 1x4 Reclocking Distribution Amplifier

Other manufacturers participating in “The Delta AV Experience” include; Sharp Electronics (Professional LCD monitors), Audio-Technica (wireless microphones), Crown Audio (audio amplification), Christie Digital (HD projectors), Crestron (control), Roland (digital audio mixer & digital snake), Vaddio (Canon HD cameras), Denon (audio), Draper (screens), DisplayWerks (touch-screen displays), DT Research (digital signage hardware & software), EAW (5.1 speakers), Elation Lighting (lighting), Mackie (audio), Middle Atlantic (racks), Premier Mounts (display and projector mounts), and QSC (audio gear).

Delta AV has been an Allied Member of the International Association of Assembly Managers (IAAM)) for four years, and has exhibited at the last three annual conferences and trade shows. IAAM is an 85 year old association in the facility management industry. IAAM members are comprised of convention and exposition centers, stadiums & arenas, college campus event centers & stadiums, as well as performing arts & theater venues throughout the USA and the world.

Delta AV ranked No. 46 on the 2009 System Contractor News (SCN) Top 50 Systems Integrators listing nationally and No. 24 on the Portland Business Journal’s Top 25 Technology Providers in Oregon. Their projects include providing a variety of audio, video, conferencing, telepresence, control, interactive display, media walls and digital signage for the Arena & Stadium, House of Worship, Education, Medical, Government, Corporate, and auditorium / performing arts markets.

“A key goal for our team is to help our customers maximize their full potential with new workflows, and reliable, cost-effective AV technology” comments Jim Mead, Delta AV’s Business Development Director. “After working on a number of professional AV projects with the Apantac team and using their image and signal processing products, we are confident in recommending their solutions to meet our clients’ requirements and expectations,”

For more information, visit Apantac at “The Delta AV Experience” booth number 1147 at IAAM.

About Apantac LLC

Apantac LLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality, cost effective image and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with a flexible and innovative technology solution for signal extension and processing.

The Apantac product line includes; Multiviewers, DVI, VGA, HDMI, KVM extenders, Fiber Extenders, HDMI Switchers, KVM Switches, and a line of RS232 converters and accessories. These products are sold globally through direct selling channels, a growing network of dealers, system integrators, OEM’s and various other partners.

Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.

About Delta AV

Delta AV (www.deltaav.com) is a full-service electronic systems integration firm providing complete design and engineering, installation, documentation, and training for high-tech AV and control, digital signage, surveillance, and security systems. It has a commitment to approaching all projects with the highest of technical ability, and offering the best available product within budget.

Its in-house capability includes: sales design, electronic and electrical engineering, CAD and related drafting, information technology, and programming, with certified and licensed installation technicians and in-field service staff. Delta AV is a licensed contractor in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

Delta AV is the Oregon affiliate of the PSNI group of top technical integrators in the U.S. and a member of NSCA, InfoComm, and IAAM. It ranks 24th on the list of Top 25 Technology Service Providers in Oregon and 43rd on the Portland Business Journal list of the Fastest Growing 100 Private Companies in Oregon for 2010.

About IAAM

The International Association of Assembly Managers (IAAM) (www.iaam.org/2010_Conf/tradeshow.asp) is an organization committed to the professional operation of amphitheatres, arenas, auditoriums, convention centers / exhibit halls, performing arts venues, race tracks, stadiums and university complexes. IAAM provides leadership development, education and research, life safety and security training, networking and resources of the industry. IAAM 2010 show: Saturday, July 24 – Monday, July 26, 2010.