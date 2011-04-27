Blackmagic Design Announces DeckLink 4K

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink 4K, a new 3 Gb/s Quad Link SDI capture card that supports SD, HD, 3 Gb/s HD, 2K and 4K capture and playback using a single PCI Express slot for only $595.

DeckLink 4K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

DeckLink 4K is a SDI capture and playback card for 8 lane PCI Express computers thats supports all SDI formats, as well as a wide range of color spaces. It can be instantly switched between SD, HD, 2K and 4K so customers can do any kind of work from standard post production and broadcast work, right up to digital film in 4K, all on the same card. DeckLink 4K also supports advanced video and film colorspaces, including REC601, REC709 and XYZ to meet DCI specifications. When you need the highest quality possible, you can even work in native 2K or 4K before down resolution converting to HD deliverables. With native 4K becoming more widely used for delivery, you'll be perfectly positioned to pass on full quality 4K masters with DeckLink 4K.

DeckLink 4K supports universally compatible QuickTime, AVI and DPX file formats, so it fits seamlessly into any post, broadcast or feature film workflow. It's fully compatible with all popular software on Mac, Windows and Linux! DeckLink 4K features zero latency, it's the perfect companion to NLEs such as Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro and Vegas, guaranteeing instant and fluid response when editing. DeckLink 4K supports uncompressed media for the best possible image quality for precise color or VFX work on any platform. For long form work, DeckLink 4K also supports ProRes, DVCPRO, DVCPRO HD, MJPEG, and more.

DeckLink 4K captures and plays back native uncompressed 10-bit SD and 10-bit and 12-bit HD, 2K and 4K in YUV 4:2:2 and RGB 4:4:4 for the absolute best quality images possible. The blistering 40 Gb/s data rate and extremely low latency of DeckLink 4K's 8 lane PCIe 2.0 interface lets you work quickly, whether you're doing editing, graphics, effects or finishing.

DeckLink 4K is ready for advanced 3D work because it can capture direct to two full resolution HD files for left and right eye, or you can use the more compatible interleaved single file stereoscopic capture. With four mini BNC SDI inputs and four mini BNC SDI outputs you can connect to any SDI-based device. Each link can operate in SD, HD and even 3 Gb/s SDI speeds. Use single link or dual link for SD, HD and 2K, and then connect to 4K devices using all 4 SDI links. DeckLink 4K really is a true native 4K solution!

"DeckLink 4K is absolutely mind blowing and the quality of real time full resolution 4K is amazing, and it's the perfect solution for DaVinci Resolve grading for high end digital film! Of course it's priced lower than standard definition cards, so it even makes a fantastic standard definition solution because it does it all", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design! "4K quality is simply amazing, and now it's affordable so everyone can do the feature film they have always dreamed of doing!"

DeckLink 4K Key Features

Quad Link 3 Gb/s SDI input using 4 mini coax SDI connectors.

Quad Link 3 Gb/s SDI output using 4 mini coax SDI connectors.

Video connections switch between SD, HD, 2K and 4K capture and playback.

Supports color spaces to the REC601, REC709 and XYZ to meet DCI specifications.

RS-422 deck control.

Black Burst and HD Tri-Sync inputs.

AES/EBU digital audio and stereo analog HiFi audio monitoring outputs.

8 lane PCI Express 2.0 card uses a single slot.

Compatible with Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop and more.

Fully compatible with DaVinci Resolve for 4K digital film work.

Includes Media Express 3D software for DPX, AVI and QuickTime capture and playback.

Availability and Price

DeckLink 4K will be available in July for US$595 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world's highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post-production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design's DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company's DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows.