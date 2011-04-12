Wohler Rebrands Former PANORAMAdtv and Rockridge Video Monitoring Solutions

Successful and Popular Video Product Families to be Unified Under the Wohler Brand

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its PANORAMAdtv and Rockridge video monitoring product lines have been consolidated under the Wohler brand. Effective immediately, all products in the two categories will be offered as Wohler-branded products, and will carry the same model numbers as before.

"Wohler has been committed to producing high-quality, reliable, and affordable video monitors since 1998 under the brand name PANORAMAdtv, and our Rockridge line of next-generation video monitoring systems has been very well received since its introduction at the 2010 NAB Show," said Don Bird, Wohler's chief marketing officer. "While these products have been very successful for Wohler, we believe that our business and our customers will best be served by rolling them into the Wohler brand as the perfect complement to our well-received audio and captioning product families."

Wohler's line of broadcast-quality video monitors provides robust single or multichannel analysis in the most sophisticated broadcast production environments, including support for 3G/HD/SD-SDI. Building on the success of its current line, Wohler plans to continue expanding its range of video monitoring solutions and will continue to introduce new features and capabilities that today's changing broadcast infrastructures require.

"The marketplace has come to know and trust the Wohler name, and the realignment of our video brands into a single, unified product line will allow us to better position our company and products, as well as provide a central resource from which customers can expect to find a broad range of solutions for signal management and confidence monitoring," added Bird.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS