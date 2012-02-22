Sonnet Technologies to feature Xmac mini server expansion system

At the 2012 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will showcase its Xmac mini server (previously known as RackMac mini Xserver) expansion system.

The 1U rackmount PCIe 2.0 expansion system has two Thunderbolt Ports and mounts a Mac mini inside a specially designed enclosure that also contains 2 x16 (x4 mode) PCIe 2.0 slots, a 150W power supply and an installed Gigabit Ethernet card.

This system enables users to plug in two PCIe 2.0 adapter cards (one half-length and one full-length) to slots connected to the Mac mini via locking Thunderbolt cables while allowing the connection of additional Thunderbolt peripherals to the daisy-chain Thunderbolt port.

The company also will show its Echo Express PCIe 2.0 expansion chassis with Thunderbolt Ports. The chassis lets users plug in high-performance PCI Express 2.0 adapter cards to any computer with a Thunderbolt port.

See Sonnet Technologies at 2012 NAB Show booth SL8713.