never.no Interactive Suite syncs second-screen media to TV content

At the 2012 NAB Show, never.no will unveil a new product designed to take social media to the heart of every live broadcast — the on-air talent.

The company will announce a new solution that puts the real-time social TV conversation into the hands of hosts, anchors and performers.

A key component of never.no's Interactivity Suite (IS), the Synchronized Companion App Framework makes it easy for broadcasters to develop distinctive, branded applications that push/pull information or media relevant to real-time TV broadcasts to a second screen, such as a tablet, smartphone or PC.

Powered by the never.no IS, the Synchronized Companion App Framework works by monitoring frame-by-frame changes in broadcast programming or live production. It then uses the changes to trigger delivery of relevant content to the second screen. Support for most major broadcast protocols allows the Synchronized Companion App Framework to be an active return channel to the broadcaster.

See never.no at 2012 NAB Show booth SL4730.