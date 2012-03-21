Barix to make North American debut of Annuncicom PS1 paging station

Barix will unveil new audio-over-IP broadcast solutions at the 2012 NAB Show, including its first two-way audio application for the TV and video production space.

Well-known in radio broadcast, Barix offers two-way IP audio devices for intercom, audio surveillance and confidence monitoring. At NAB, Barix will introduce its new Annuncicom PS1 paging station to the North American market.

The Annuncicom PS1 doubles as an IP paging and intercom device, with a simple and compact design that is well suited for use in fast-paced video production environments. A push-to-talk button allows technical directors to facilitate camera movements and communicate with production personnel while remaining mobile. Camera operators can mount a simple belt clip to the back of the device for on-cable attachments.

See Barix at 2012 NAB Show booth C1139.