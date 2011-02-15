Small Tree Introduces GraniteSTOR Archive at NAB 2011

Small Tree, designer of cost-effective networking and Ethernet-based shared storage products for post-production professionals, will introduce GraniteSTOR Archive, a new line of tape storage products created to protect critical video and audio assets, at NAB 2011 (Booth SL10505).

GraniteSTOR Archive systems will feature the latest LTO-5 tape technology capable of storing up to 3TB per cartridge, all over Ethernet. Additionally, GraniteSTOR Archive products will achieve data transfer rates up to 1TB/Hour performance by matching speed of the host to keep drives streaming while maintaining data integrity to and from the RAID array.

With bundled archive software designed specifically to meet video and audio content environments for fast data transfer rates, GraniteSTOR Archive will reduce editing down time for Final Cut and Pro Tools users while providing a safe and reliable method for safeguarding valuable content assets for years.

"The ability to securely archive and easily retrieve rich media content is vital to the post-production industry," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "Just as with our line of GraniteSTOR shared storage technology, we saw the need for an affordable, easy-to-install Ethernet-based archive system. Given the growing demand for our cost-efficient shared storage, it seemed logical to develop a GraniteSTOR solution specifically for archiving."

Small Tree will announce the first product in the GraniteSTOR Archive line prior to the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

