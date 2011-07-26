Blackmagic Design Releases Support for Mac OS X 10.7 Lion

Milpitas, CA - July 26, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today released a new software update for its desktop video products that adds full support for the new Mac OS X 10.7 Lion. This Desktop Video 8.2 software update includes support for Apple’s new Core Video and Core Audio processing pipelines for professional grade video and audio functionality across a wide variety of applications.

Core Media is the new exciting way video hardware devices capture and playback to software applications and it's the future of video API's on the Mac OS X platform. Blackmagic Design is the first company to support this new standard, right from the very first day it's available to customers. Now all developers can design modern 64 bit video software and get high performance capture and playback to hardware, while having the benefit of high quality broadcast solutions for video with new Core Media technology.

“Our close relationship with Apple has enabled Blackmagic Design to take full advantage of the many exciting new features in Mac OS X 10.7 Lion, such as Core Video and Core Audio, from the very first day of its release,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. ”Our customers are constantly looking for performance improvements to their workflows and they will not be disappointed when they upgrade to the incredible new performance of Mac OS X 10.7 and Blackmagic Design products.”

This new software update supports all of Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink, Intensity, Multibridge and H.264 Pro Recorder products.

Availability and Price

Desktop Video 8.2 software update is available now free of charge for all DeckLink, Multibridge, Intensity and H.264 Pro Recorder customers from the Blackmagic Design web support page at www.blackmagic-design.com/support.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.