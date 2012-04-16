Fairlight Releases Dream version 4

Fairlight announced today the upcoming release of Version 4 of its Dream software range.

Dream v4 will be shipped with all new Fairlight systems from June this year and provided to existing customers covered by Fairlight's software support contract.

"Version 4 contains many new features, options and enhancements along with over 100 improvements suggested by our customers", Tino Fibaek, Fairlight's long-standing CTO explains.

Key features incorporated into Version 4 include:

o Sound Design Software (SDS) - a integrated sampler designed for Post Production

o Mouse-based editing enhancements

o Dedicated single-screen GUI design for compact installations

o Speed increase and new features for the Audiobase sound FX database

o Improved dynamics attack range, plus side-chains and MaxLinking across groups

o Customisable Surround Formats including AudioWorks-3D

o More VCA groups with more features

o Audition sound from Windows Explorer, directly on the project timeline

o In context replacement of audio in P2 files

o Mixer UI updates

o Import of selected mix automation data from other projects

o Support for remote control via tablet apps.

Fairlight's commitment to transparent video workflow also takes another step forward with the option of P2 and AVCi MXF file handling in the Version 4 release.

Version 4 software will be on view at NAB 2012 on a 5 bay EVO console at the Fairlight booth, SL14305.

About Fairlight

Fairlight is an Australian company with over 30 years experience in media production systems. The company designs and manufactures professional video and audio recording, editing and mixing systems offering both desktop, console and native user environments.

Fairlight has always been at the leading edge of development pioneering 3D sound and customised control surfaces. Fairlight systems are acknowledged by industry leaders as being the fastest control surfaces available and have received numerous awards over the years including two Scientific and Technical Academy Awards.

Fairlight products include the EVO mixing console, Xynergi desktop controller, Pyxis Video editor and Crystal Core FPGA accelerator.