Media Links First to Launch New SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 Compliant Multi-Port JPEG2000 and Uncompressed 3G-SDI, 3D Dual Link, HD-SDI and DVB-ASI IP Transmission Solutions at NAB 2012

Media Links Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links announces new four-port video transmission interfaces for the MD8000 transport solution. The MD8000-UVTX and MD8000-UVRX support JPEG2000 compressed and uncompressed 3D dual-link, 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI and/or DVB-ASI signals over SONET/SDH, IP and DWDM based networks.

The new MD8000-UVTX and MD8000-UVRX modules are high-density and cost-effective solutions that support higher bit rate services across the MD8000 series of transport solutions. The boards will be available in two versions for transmitting and receiving either uncompressed or JPEG2000 SMPTE 2022 compressed signals. The MD8000-UVTX transmitter board accepts up to four HD/SD-SDI and/or DVB-ASI inputs, as well as two ports of 3D dual-link or 3G-SDI. It encapsulates and distributes the signals across a non-blocking Layer 2 switch fabric, where signal replication is supported over multiple 1GbE, 10GbE, OC-192/48/12/3 network interfaces.

The MD8000-UVRX receiver board reproduces up to four video outputs received from the non-blocking Layer 2 switching fabric inherent in all of the MD8000 platforms.

These new cards allow facilities to take advantage of an existing SONET/SDH or IP based network by transporting compressed or uncompressed video source signals simultaneously to multiple destinations.

The multi-format boards support either electrical or fiber connections, providing a straightforward path to SDI over fiber applications for long distance transmission. Additional functions include signal error correction, hitless switching and auto-protection switching, which come standard on all Media Links MD8000 video interfaces.

These new solutions are compatible with common digital video broadcast formats and therefore suitable for use in traditional broadcast and production applications including; remote trucks, live-events distribution, and fixed installations. These units can also be used to aggregate signals from multiple edge locations where only a small number of video channels are collected into a video switching facility. This offers increased savings associated with rack space and power requirements.

The new MD8000-UVTX and UVRX 3D dual-link, 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI and/or DVB-ASI transmission / receiver set of boards will be demonstrated at NAB 2012 booth SU6912.