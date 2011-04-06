Wohler Expands EMEA Operation With Two New Hires and New U.K. Office

Industry Veteran Terry Allford Named EMEA Business Development and Channel Manager, and Sound Expert Jonathan Chassaigne is New EMEA Sales Support and Tour Planner for Wohler Euro Van Mobile Product Showcase

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 6, 2011 -- Reflecting its rapid growth and expansion into the European marketplace, Wohler Technologies today announced two new additions to its EMEA sales organization: Terry Allford as business development and channel manager for the EMEA territory, based out of the company's newly established U.K. office, and Jonathan Chassaigne as EMEA sales support and tour planner for Wohler's new Euro Van.

Taking over from Renaud Desportes, who has moved into the role of product manager for Wohler's HDCC product range, Allford will be responsible for expanding reseller relationships and building the company's market presence throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Chassaigne is responsible for supporting Wohler's EMEA sales effort as well as scheduling and operating the Euro Van, a showcase on wheels for Wohler's versatile audio and video confidence monitors, intuitive touch-screen systems that simplify video monitoring and routing, and a variety of new products addressing the need for regulatory compliance with loudness mitigation, captioning, and subtitling standards.

Allford is the former head of production service for BSkyB Ltd., where he managed an operational staff of 100 to supply the full range of technical services to the Sky platform for high-profile sports events, Sky channels, and 24 hour news. Prior to BSkyB, he served as post production manager for Corinthian TV, a service provider for Disney UKBTV and associated channels. Other previous positions include director of Teletechs Ltd., technical supervisor for Orbit Digital Satellite TV, operations supervisor for Dubb's, and online editor for Technicolor Videocassette UK Ltd. Allford attended John Penrose Comprehensive School in the U.K.

"Terry's solid background in engineering operations will help us better understand the needs of our customers and enable him to speak to senior engineers at their level, and his wealth of connections throughout the broadcast industry will deeply enhance our growth strategy in the EMEA region," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales for Wohler.

Prior to joining Wohler, Chassaigne served as sales administrator, professional products for Sennheiser France, where he provided technical and price estimates as well as sales administration, shipping, and commercial customer and reseller support for the company's entire product line. He also provided sound mixing and engineering for concerts and theater presentations of the Studio Theater in Asnières and Studio 440 in Montreuil, France. Chassaigne is a graduate of the French School of Sydney with a concentration in mathematics, and he also holds a sound engineering diploma from the ISTS Superior School of Sound Engineering in Paris.

"With his background in sound and electronics engineering and sales, Jonathan is an excellent choice to take the Wohler message of excellent performance and compact, cost-effective design on the road in the Euro Van," Templeman-Holmes added. "He will be driving the van throughout Europe and the U.K. to give our channel partners and customers the ultimate platform for experiencing Wohler products first-hand in a mobile broadcast setting."

The Euro Van is now available for appearances throughout Europe and the U.K. Dealers, channel partners, distributors, systems integrators, and customer sites may book a Wohler product demonstration visit by calling Chassaigne at +33 624 947 526 or by emailing him at jchassaigne@wohler.com or saleseurope@wohler.com.

Terry Allford can be reached through Wohler's U.K. office at +44 (0) 2081 236 658 or by email at tallford@wohler.com or salesUK@wohler.com.

