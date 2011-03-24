Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Names David Walker Vice President, Product Development

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 24, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, is pleased to announce that David Walker has been appointed to the position of Vice President, Product Development. Walker will be in attendance at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6432) to formally introduce himself to IMT’s customers and the broadcast market as a whole.

As Vice President, Product Development, IMT, Walker will act as the essential interface between the company’s Engineering, Sales & Marketing, Senior Management and customer base. Walker will be responsible for defining IMT’s product strategies driven by its customers and their needs. In addition, Walker will also have oversight in IMT's process of bringing new products to market.

“Dave comes to IMT with a wealth of knowledge and experience in our industry and is a welcomed addition to our team,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “As Vice President, Product Development, we look to Dave’s insight in helping IMT continue to provide the RF industry with state-of-the-art, cutting edge products.”

With over 20 years experience in the RF industry, Walker assumes his new role after holding several high-profile positions including five years as Vice President Research & Development/Engineering with Microwave Radio Communications (MRC) in North Billerica, MA. Walker has also held progressively more responsible engineering positions with MKS Instruments, Thales Broadcast, Glenayre and Emerson Electric.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLCIntegrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.