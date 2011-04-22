D&M Professional NAB 2011 Press Kit

http://clynemedia.com/D_and_M/NAB_4_11/index.html

DENON® PROFESSIONAL OFFERS DN-C620 AND DN-C640 CD PLAYERS

Denon® Professional (booth C1746) is showing the DN-C620 CD Player and the DN-C640 Slot-in Network CD Player at this NAB Convention. Both units play a variety of file formats, and the DN-C640 adds network connectivity and data DVD playback, in addition to other advanced features. More...

DENON® PROFESSIONAL SHOWCASES ITS DN-F450R AND DN-F650R SOLID-STATE AUDIO RECORDERS

Denon® Professional (booth C1746), a leader in digital recording and playback solutions for the fixed installation and broadcast market sectors, is showing its DN-F450R and DN-F650R Solid-state Audio Recorders at NAB 2011. The recorders emphasize the company’s commitment to providing consultants and contractors with digitally-based, solid media products that feature no moving parts, with high reliability and maintenance-free operation under the most challenging conditions. More...

DENON® PROFESSIONAL DISPLAYS ITS DN-F300 AND DN-F400 SOLID-STATE AUDIO PRODUCTS

Denon® Professional (booth C1746) is showing its DN-F300 and DN-F400 Solid-state Audio Players. The players further emphasize the continued growth of Denon Professional, as well as the company’s commitment to providing the broadcast marketplace with digitally-based, solid media products that feature no moving parts, with high reliability and maintenance-free operation under the most challenging conditions. More...

MARANTZ® PROFESSIONAL EXHIBITS THE PMD661 COMPACT DIGITAL RECORDER

D&M Professional (booth C1746), manufacturer of the renowned Marantz® Professional PMD series of professional recording products, exhibits its PMD661 Compact Digital Recorder. The launch of the PMD661 is a direct result of feedback from users in the field, working in an array of recording environments in various vertical markets such as broadcast, government, faith and education. Marantz Professional has developed the PMD661 to provide advanced functionality and convenience, further emphasizing its ongoing commitment to supplying customers with market driven product solutions. More...

MARANTZ® PROFESSIONAL DISPLAYS THE PMD580 RACKMOUNT COMPACT DIGITAL RECORDER

D&M Professional (booth C1746), manufacturer of the renowned Marantz® Professional series of professional recording products, is displaying the PMD580 Solid State Recorder, from its highly successful family of rackmount digital recorders. The PMD580 brings many of the same features and high sonic quality found in the PMD Series recorders but adds a crucial dimension: network connectivity. Via its Ethernet port, the PMD580 can be positioned as a network device, allowing users to set menu parameters, schedule recording events, and transfer and archive audio files, all by using a web-based GUI interface from any PC in the network. More...

MARANTZ® PROFESSIONAL OFFERS THE PMD620 HAND-HELD COMPACT FIELD DIGITAL RECORDER

D&M Professional (booth C1746), manufacturer of the renowned Marantz® Professional PMD® series of professional recording products, exhibits the PMD620 Hand-Held Digital Compact Recorder. Marantz Professional has developed the PMD620 to provide advanced functionality in a smaller, more convenient configuration that will reach into new markets, including the professional audio and MI markets, further emphasizing D&M’s ongoing commitment to supplying customers with market-driven product solutions. More...