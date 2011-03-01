Lighware U.S.A.’s Expanded, Easy-to-Use New Website Goes Live

Lightware U.S.A. is pleased to unveil its expanded new website at www.LightwareUSA.com. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the streamlined website is easy to read and navigate; many new features provide users with more in-depth information on the professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary.

“Our website is a lot easier on the eyes with a gray, white and red color scheme and a clean new look,” says sales and marketing associate Blake Dudash. “It offers deeper organization and more options to access material. There’s more content than ever before, but information is easier to find and utilize.”

The home page outlines the company’s modular matrix frames, modular matrix boards, stand-alone matrices, signal extenders, distribution amplifiers, interfaces and accessories. A keyword search function is now available, and a product shortcut tab has line-item equipment lists that quickly link to any product in the Lightware inventory.

A Flash banner at the top of the home page highlights new products; a mouse click on any image immediately links users to a full product description. Products are also accessible by function, signal type and transport media. Every product page offers downloadable PDFs and new product-compatibility tables.

Making their debut are a News and Adverts tab for the latest information on Lightware products and company news and a Videos tab with YouTubes of new products and equipment demos. A more in-depth Technical Training tab now features downloadable seminars for both basic and intermediate/advanced users.

An additional Support tab offers downloads and system review; the Sales Contact tab tells users how to reach the Lightware U.S.A. team in Clarkston.

“We’re pleased with the new look and feel of the website,” says Dudash. “It’s a win-win when users can access more content in an easy-to-navigate new format.”

About Lightware U.S.A.

Lightware U.S.A. is the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary. For more information on these products, visit www.lightwareUSA.com.