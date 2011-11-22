Antelope Audiophile Special Brings Holiday Cheer to the Audiophile Community with Discount on its Zodiac Digital to Analog Converter (DAC)

Santa Monica, Calif., November 21, 2011 — Pioneering audio company Antelope Audio announced its Antelope Audiophile Special — a unique holiday price drop on its world-renowned, audiophile-grade Zodiac digital to analog converter (DAC). From now until December 31st, authorized U.S.-based Antelope Audio dealers will be offering the Zodiac at $1,295 — a $400 discount from its regular street price of $1,695.

Antelope Audio’s Zodiac D/A converter represents a groundbreaking addition to any listening set up. It contains the exact clocking technology used by top mastering professionals and engineers in the music, film and television industries. With the latest holiday discount, the Zodiac represents the most affordable entry point to help music afficiaonados hear the music as it was intended by top professionals such as Bernie Grundman of Bernie Grundman Mastering and Ward Hake, vice president of music at 20th Century Fox’s TV Music division.

“With our Antelope Audiophile Special, we are helping audio consumers access the exact same conversion and clocking technology used by the most prominent industry professionals in the world at a fraction of the cost,” commented Marcel James, Director of Sales for Antelope Audio USA. “The Zodiac is an ideal solution for a home listening environment and the ‘missing link’ in helping any system achieve optimal performance.”

Unprecedented detail and clarity

The Antelope Audio Zodiac helps audiophile consumers experience a new level of detail, sound clarity and warmth. Featuring a plug and play interface that connects seamlessly to a Mac, PC or just about any other digital media source, the Zodiac delivers 192kHz resolution audio, dramatically improving the listening experience on both loudspeakers and headphones. Antelope’s proprietary clocking technology, which is shielded from other electronic components to maintain a consistent temperature, is at the core of the Antelope sound and results in astounding accuracy, dynamics and stereo placement of the audio.

The Zodiac is particularly attractive also to audio consumers who use headphones being designed for precise monitoring with a wide range of headphone impedance. Ultra linear, dual stage headphone amplifiers, which are controlled by a dedicated volume knob, deliver smooth sound at both high and low levels.

Features:

- Custom USB chip streams audio up to 192kHz

- Antelope Oven Clock for supreme stability

- 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC)

- 129dB Dynamic Range

- Ultra Linear, Dual Stage Headphone Amps

- PC/Mac Software Control Panel

- Accurate Level Display for Main Volume

Dealers participating in the Antelope Audiophile Special include audioMIDI.com, Soundsciencecat.com, Sweetwater and Vintage King. To learn more about the Antelope Audiophile special, or for complete product information, please visit one of Antelope Audio’s authorized dealers or manufacturer's website.