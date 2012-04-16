EditShare Ark Designed to Protect and Serve

EditShare showcases its latest release of Ark at NAB 2012; new capabilities include migration between different tiers of storage, deletion of individual clips from backups

Boston, MA — April 16, 2012 — EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is showcasing a new version of EditShare Ark, the company’s highly scalable backup and archiving solution, at NAB 2012 on booth SL9012. The new release of Ark features an enhanced user interface that better displays important information about system status and performance. For the first time, Ark administrators can easily migrate media between different tiers of online, nearline “spinning disk” and offline tape storage. The integration between Ark and Flow, EditShare’s production asset management solution, has also been significantly expanded. Through the Flow interface, authorized users can now quickly and easily delete unneeded backups at the clip level and partially restore files from Ark disk to EditShare Media Spaces, changing wrappers and codecs in the process, if desired.

“EditShare Ark is more than just a destination to offload media. It is an integrated workflow component that not only safeguards media but also makes it more available when and where it’s needed,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “Capabilities like partial file restoration and media migration give EditShare customers the power to manage, move, or transcode their media without having to deal with the technical complexities of what’s going on behind the scenes. This makes access to archives incredibly fast and simple.”

Visitors to NAB 2012 can see EditShare solutions including the new EditShare Ark on stand SL9012.

About EditShare Ark

Developed on the same rock-solid architecture as the shared storage solutions, EditShare Ark Disk and Tape offer advanced backup and archiving capabilities all managed from a single intuitive interface. Because Ark is directly integrated with EditShare tapeless workflow and collaborative storage products, archived content can be easily searched using EditShare Flow media asset management tools, retrieved, and quickly brought back onto the EditShare shared storage systems – XStream, Energy and the new Atom. Individual Ark systems can be scaled up to 600 terabytes, and multiple Ark systems can be deployed together to create truly enormous archives.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

