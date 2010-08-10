Visual Data develops 3-D pipeline for post projects

Visual Data Media Services, a full-service post-production house, has unveiled a 3-D

production pipeline for feature films and TV that features streamlined workflow processes for the creation of promos, trailers, mobile platforms and display projects. Among the technology used is Digital Rapids’ StreamZHD encoding platform.

The new 3-D pipeline is the latest service offering from Visual Data. Other services include editorial, color correction, subtitling, encoding and digital cinema packaging.

Among the first 3-D projects completed at Visual Data’s Burbank, CA, facility was a multiformat promo produced by Jeffrey Lerner (Blue Collar Productions). The client had a tight turnaround time for the project, which included complex material with varying frame rates, and a mandate to deliver the best quality 3-D image possible. The Visual Data team delivered everything needed within 24 hours.

Visual Data has also delivered a 3-D promo for the new independent feature/Web series “Jane,” an action based noir thriller directed by Craig Ross Jr. The promo for “Jane” screened at Comic-Con 2010.

By providing a full-service offering, Visual Data is able to manage all of the variables that 3-D technology entails and deliver content in any format a client requires — from the initial project through 3-D Digital Cinema files (stereoscopic) for theatrical delivery and, soon, 3-D Blu-ray.

John Trautman, president of Visual Data, said his company’s experience with 2-D (SD and HD) projects has helped in the development of the 3-D pipeline. “We have a long history with the repurposing of our clients’ content, and we understand that there are many ways that content holders need to use their material in today’s market. A 3-D promo can be a 2-D promo in some circumstances, and a 2-D broadcast may need to be converted down the line. With the introduction of our new pipeline, we feel we have created the most effective and affordable way of making great 3-D available to our clients.”