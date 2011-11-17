Wohler Names Dale Pro Audio Its First North American Reseller for SoundField Product Line

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nov. 17, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Dale Pro Audio has become Wohler's first North American reseller and distributor for the SoundField product line. SoundField specializes in digital and analog surround and stereo microphone systems for the broadcast and recording industries, and Dale Pro Audio will offer the full SoundField product line from its New York City offices and showroom.

"We've enjoyed a long relationship with Dale Pro Audio, which has become a highly respected and well-established vendor to numerous media and entertainment companies, not just in New York and the tri-state area, but across the country," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "The SoundField line raises the bar for audio quality, and Dale Pro Audio has both the high-level technical expertise and the world-class demo rooms required to provide exceptional SoundField system sales and support to new customers and the company's impressive base of existing clients."

Based on a unique multicapsule design, SoundField systems allow users to capture and output audio in mono, phase-coherent stereo, 5.1, or any future surround format using a single microphone and processor. Over recent years, the company's digital microphone systems have become the standard means of originating 5.1 audio for HD television transmission among many of the world's leading broadcasters.

"Our company is a leading retailer of high-end professional audio equipment, and the quality of the SoundField line makes it a great fit within our product portfolio," said Joe Prout, broadcast specialist at Dale Pro Audio. "This excellent range of audio solutions will be valuable in extending our ability to provide complete systems that meet the needs of demanding users and applications."

About Dale Pro Audio For more than 50 years, Dale Pro Audio has served the broadcast, live sound, contracting, and studio and post production markets with distinction. Dale carries hundreds of the pro audio industry's top brands, stocks thousands of the best products, and has world-class demo rooms in the heart of New York City's Flatiron district. More information is available at www.daleproaudio.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

