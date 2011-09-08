Net Insight and TeliaSonera International Carrier Showcase Live Demo of Remote Production and Workflow at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, IBC – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, is working in partnership with Twentyfourseven, technical supplier in the broadcast industry, along with TeliaSonera International Carrier, to demonstrate real-time, cost-effective, remote production.

Net Insight’s award-winning Nimbra platform, working as the technical foundation of TeliaSonera International Carrier’s global broadcast fiber network, will be showcased in a remote workflow demonstration at IBC 2011. TeliaSonera International Carrier will deliver four uncompressed HD feeds on TeliaSonera International Carrier’s MediaConnect platform from The Royal Tennis Club in Stockholm, to a production team at IBC in Amsterdam, 1500km away. Net Insight’s booth (1.B40) will be connected to TeliaSonera International Carrier’s booth with the final picture displayed on large television screens.

This new type of workflow requires the support of a high quality real-time network to avoid quality degradation of the live feed and to enable the production crew to remotely control the arena equipment, such as: cameras, sound and speaker equipment from the centralized control room.

Live event productions have high quality demands for live broadcast, which requires the ability for uncompressed video links during the production lifecycle. Remote workflows and centralized production reduce production costs and increase efficiencies which makes it possible to cover and produce a larger number of live events.

Twentyfourseven is using TeliaSonera International Carrier premier network to deliver content using their new Distant Outside Broadcast (DOB) work flow, particularly live events such as sports and music performances, in a really efficient and cost effective manner.

“TeliaSonera International Carrier has a longstanding relationship with key international broadcasters,” adds Erik Hallberg, president of TeliaSonera International Carrier. “We will continue to build and support on the “Cross Border Remote Production Solution”, which we believe will completely revolutionize outside broadcasting. Net Insight is instrumental in providing the lowest possible latency and the highest QoS enabling real-time TV-production over long distances and across international borders.”

“TeliaSonera International Carrier and Twentyfourseven are pushing the adoption of remote production in the broadcast industry by launching this new service, says Per Lindgren, vice president of business development and co-founder of Net Insight. “Using real-time media networks, like MediaConnect, significantly reduces costs and increases efficiency in editing and production. A key requirement for virtualizing video production is that the media network provides studio quality transport with zero packet loss which is where the Nimbra platform excels.”

Visit Net Insight (1.B40) at IBC 2011 for a live demo of Remote Production and Workflow.

