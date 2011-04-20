Video Applications – Two Presidents, One Day

Video Applications, Inc. (VAI), a WorldStage company, recently supported live, on-stage speaking engagements of both President Obama and former President Clinton.

Highlighting his new proposed budget and commitment to out-educating our competitors termed 'winning the future,' President Obama visited Intel's CEO, toured their Oregon campus, was introduced to Intel's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education programs and witnessed student demonstrations by Intel Science Talent Search finalists before delivering a speech to those in attendance. All major news outlets reported on the event and picked up the speech via satellite (see WhiteHouse.Gov link:

(http://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2011/02/18/watch-president-live-intel-235est-1135pst)

On the same day, VAI also furnished all manner of technical staging services, including audio, video, lighting and scenic in support of RSA's Computer Security Conference at San Francisco's Moscone Center. Former President Bill Clinton was keynote speaker at the event (see http://news.cnet.com/8301-31921_3-20031935-281.html).

"WorldStage's VAI is on a very short list of GSA vendors capable of offering complete and customizable solutions for high-profile live events, including personnel that have been vetted for secret clearance," says Lee Standard, Government and Prime Programming Chief at VAI. "VAI's complete process-oriented approach includes A-to-Z project management, intra-agency coordination, pre/post-event site survey(s), as well as complete equipment systems integration and technical support for all audio, video, lighting, scenic and production requirements."

"WorldStage stands ready to provide turnkey and highly customizable solutions for the government's high-profile, live-audience events. While GSA pricing ranges from $50,000 to $550,000 per event, WorldStage/Video Applications has been fully vetted and deemed responsible for contracts in excess of $1 million," remarks Standard.

Video Applications and Scharff Weisberg are wholly-owned subsidiaries of WorldStage. These firms are collaborating partners to clients requiring unique and imaginative solutions for their high-profile events, meetings and/or training exercises ranging from 50 to 500,000 attendees. For more information visit www.scharffweisberg.com or www.videoapps.com. GSA Contract Number: GS-07F-0128X. Special Item Numbers (SINs): 541-4b (Video/Film Production) and 541-4c (Exhibit Design and Implementation Services). Federal Supply Classification (FSC) code: R701. For further information on this program please contact Lee Standard at 714-501-1702.