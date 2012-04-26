AJA Video Systems Sweeps NAB 2012 Best of Show Awards

Ki Pro Quad 4K/2K Portable Digital Recorder, Ki Pro Rack 1RU Tapeless Deck and T-TAP Thunderbolt Adapter Recognized with Awards from Broadcast Engineering, DV, In Broadcast, Post, TV Technology and Videomaker Magazines

AJA Video Systems introduced three new products at this year’s NAB conference, all of which were recognized with "Best of Show" awards from industry thought leaders. AJA’s Ki Pro Quad 4K/2K digital recording device won the InBroadcast Magazine InGEAR Award, the DV Magazine Black Diamond Award and the TV Technology STAR Award, as well as an honorable mention by Post Magazine in its Post Pick Awards, which are voted on by a panel of industry professionals who make their living using the types of tools recognized. T-TAP Thunderbolt Adapter won a DV Magazine Black Diamond Award, a Post Magazine Post Pick Award and a Videomaker Best of NAB Award, and the Ki Pro Rack 1RU tapeless deck recorder received a Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit Award.

"It was very exciting to see all of our three new product introductions at NAB get chosen for awards by leading magazines across the broadcast video technology and post production spectrum. We really value the recognition from these influential publications," said AJA President Nick Rashby. "We've listened to the industry and worked with our partners to deliver powerful solutions that cater to present and future production needs, and provide extended functionality at an affordable price. These award honors and the overwhelming response to our products at NAB are affirmations of our hard work and commitment to this industry."

Ki Pro Quad ($3995 US MSRP) and T-TAP ($249 US MSRP) are planned for availability later this year and Ki Pro Rack is available now for $3995 US MSRP through AJA’s worldwide network of resellers. Complete feature sets and product information are available at www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion, acquisition and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.