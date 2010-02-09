Anton/Bauer Features Innovative Mobile Power Solutions and Signature LED Lights at BVE 2010

LONDON – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will highlight several of its most advanced products at this year’s Broadcast Video Expo (BVE) in London (Booth H30). At the event, Anton/Bauer will be showing the new Tandem® 150 Modular Power System, the lightweight Dionic® HC camera battery as well as its EledZ and ULHM-LED signature LED light modules. The Dionic HC battery and LED light modules will also make their Olympic debut at this year’s Vancouver Winter Games.

“We’re thrilled to kick-off our 40th anniversary year at both BVE 2010 and the Vancouver Winter Games,” says Martyn Sly-jex, regional sales manager for EMEA. “In 2010, we’ll continue to focus on bringing only the most advanced power systems and supplies to our European customers. These products, including our Dionic HC, EledZ, ULHM-LED and Tandem 150 Modular Power System, are among some of the most forward-thinking solutions on the market, making them a perfect fit for BVE attendees looking to upgrade and improve their equipment.”

BVE attendees will be introduced to Anton/Bauer’s new Tandem 150 Modular Power System, which brings users more power supply options during remote and on-location shoots. Weighing just one pound, the Tandem 150 unit is the smallest and lightest charger and on-camera power supply available on the market. This fully automatic system functions by separating the Gold Mount® device (QR-TM) from the power supply (PSU-150), allowing a user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. When a 75 watt draw is exceeded, the system automatically stops charging and performs solely as a 150 watt power supply. When the camera is turned off or the load is reduced below 75 watts, the Tandem 150 system instantly resumes normal operation, as a simultaneous charger/power supply. The Tandem 150 also provides maximum flexibility, giving the user the option of operating the system from the AC Mains (100 to 240 volts AC, 50-60 Hz); the charger via a car’s cigarette lighter or with the award-winning Anton/Bauer Solar Panel.

Anton/Bauer’s EledZ and ULHM-LED lights will also be featured at BVE. Developed by Anton/Bauer with sister Vitec group brand, Litepanels, these LED light modules maximize HD camera battery run time by successfully cutting down the total power consumption of a user’s lights. A 3200k filter is included with each light, allowing for quick changes to properly match color temperatures.

Equipped with the proven reliability of Anton/Bauer digital batteries, the Dionic HC camera battery is capable of delivering up to 10 amps for high current draw applications, including on-camera lighting. With a 91 watt-hr capacity, it can operate a 40 watt HD camcorder for over two hours. The built-in and newly designed LCD RealTime® fuel gauge tracks up to four hours of run time. Using a seven segment numerical icon display, it indicates hours by number and circular arcs illustrate 15-minute time intervals.

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER®

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and Dionic® 90, 160 and HC. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the UltraLight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE-VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

ABOUT THE VITEC GROUP – CAPTURE THE MOMENT

The Vitec Group plc provides vital products and services that support the capture of exceptional images through world-class customer experience and a visionary approach to the future. It is a leading supplier to the broadcast and media, photographic and live events industries in more than 100 countries worldwide, and is rapidly extending its reach by taking proven technologies into government, security and defense. Vitec's many industry-leading product brands have established a formidable reputation for innovation, technical excellence, and superior service and support.

The group has over 1700 employees worldwide, and revenues in 2008 of £338 million. It is formed of three divisions to support specific industry sectors: VideoCom, including manual and robotic camera supports, location lighting, camera and equipment bags, portable power solutions, prompting products, wireless camera links and voice communication systems; Imaging and Staging, supporting the photography, videography and live events markets; and Services, for professional video and audio rental equipment and engineering support for major event productions. www.vitecgroup.com.