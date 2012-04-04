Apantac Launches New Extenders and Matrix Switches at NAB 2012

Apantac continues to expand its line of TAHOMA Multiviewers, MT HOOD Extenders & Switches, MAZAMA fiber, and CRESCENT signal processing solutions and is launching many new products at NAB 2012, booth N4806.

New to the TAHOMA Multiviewer series:New to the MT HOOD Extenders & Switches series:

• HDBaseT extender and receiver set with Ethernet and Power over Ethernet (POE)

• 4x4 and an 8x8 HDMI Matrix switch

• Dual Head KVM Extender to extends VGA, USB mouse, and keyboard over two CAT 5e/6 cables

• Dual Head KVM Extender to extends HDMI/DVI, USB mouse and keyboard over two CAT 5e/6 cables

• A USB Touch Screen Extender extends VGA with USB control over a single CAT 5e/6 cable

• VGA Skew Corrector - provides skew delay correction between the Red, Green and Blue VGA signals being transmitted over CAT 5e/6 cable.

New to the CRESCENT Signal Processing series:

• Universal Scaler – US-3500 – Converts inputs ranging from composite, component, VGA, DVI and HDMI into any SDI format (with Genlock.)

• Universal Scaler – US 3000 – Converts inputs ranging from composite, component, VGA, DVI and HDMI into any SDI format.

• MicroQ – Low cost quad-split that accepts a range of inputs including composite, SDI, HD-SDI, 3G HD-SDI and outputs up to 1080p in both HDMI and SDI.

• tWarp – Turns any output of a TAHOMA Multiviewer to portrait mode by turning it 90 or 270 degrees.

New to the MAZAMA Fiber Series:

• DVI Fiber Optic extender that passes true EDID using a single SC type fiber. Extends 1080p signals up to 1500 feet.

• Dual Link DVI Fiber Optic extender that supports resolutions up to 3840x2400. Extends signals up to 1000 feet.

• HDMI Fiber Optic extender that uses a single SC type fiber. Extends 1080p signals up to 1500 feet.

• DVI Fiber Optic fixed cable extender that extends 1080p signals up to 500 meters at resolutions up to 1920x1200.

• DVI Dual Link Fiber Optic fixed cable extender that extends Dual Link DVI signals up to 330 meters, using two multi-mode SC fibers.

• HDMI Fiber Optic extender that extends 1080p signals up to 500 meters over a single multi-mode SC fiber.

Apantac will be at NAB 2012 on booth N4806.