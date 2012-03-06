Band Pro East moves Manhattan office

Band Pro East, the New York branch of Band Pro Film & Digital, has moved its offices from the far west side of Manhattan to a new location in the heart of New York City's photo, publishing, advertising and multimedia district. The new office is located on the 11th floor of 1115 Broadway.

The office includes a showroom with space for one-on-one customer training and product orientations, a conference area, a seminar room and an espresso/cappuccino bar. Many customers have already applauded the move, which makes Band Pro East more accessible to them.

See Band Pro at 2012 NAB Show booth C10308.