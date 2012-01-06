Middle Atlantic Expands Offering with Wiremold AV Products

Middle Atlantic Products is proud to announce that it has expanded its product offering to include Wiremold® solutions from Legrand, the industry's largest selection of end-to-end wire and cable management and pathway products. With an emphasis on increasing value to its integrator partners, Middle Atlantic’s goal is to help streamline the specifying, ordering and shipment of electronics system support products.

Building on its commitment to ship quickly from its warehouse locations throughout the US and Canada, Middle Atlantic will now stock Wiremold product families ideal for AV applications, including Floor Boxes, Poke-Thrus, and Overfloor and Surface raceways. The company will also offer ordering and support capabilities for Wiremold Vista Columns.

The company has also expanded its capabilities to offer full customer and sales support for the Wiremold product lines, providing a single source for infrastructure needs – the products that provide the framework for supporting and protecting AV systems. The AV consultant and installer community will benefit from one sales contact to help select and specify products for their projects, one number to call for customer service and tech support across all product lines and a single shipment including Middle Atlantic and Wiremold products.

“The success of our customers remains our primary focus,” said Mike Baker, President of Middle Atlantic. “Anchoring the Commercial AV Division of Legrand is opening up many exciting opportunities to continue supporting our installing partners in new and diverse ways. The availability of Wiremold solutions is our first step of many towards becoming an infrastructure company that delivers innovative products and exceptional support like no other.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.