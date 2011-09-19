AXON and Civolution launch Broadcast Watermarking Solution

Civolution watermarking technology added to AXON’s Synapse product line to open new potential in audience measurement and media interaction. Netherlands-based AV conversion, processing and compliance recording specialist, Axon Digital Design, has teamed with the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing media content, Civolution, to integrate digital watermarking for audience measurement and 2nd screen synchronization capabilities into its Synapse product line.

In order to facilitate the watermarking of content, Axon and Civolution have developed the Synapse DAW88, an up to 8 audio channels watermarking encoder. This DAW88 is of the same form factor as other Synapse modules and can therefore be mixed and matched with additional Synapse modules in the same housing.

“We are constantly striving to incorporate increased functionality within Synapse,” commented Peter Schut, chief technology officer at Axon. “Customers who were using our Synapse system wanted the ability to apply Civolution’s watermarking technology to their content. We are happy to now provide this powerful option with the new Synapse DAW88 module.”

“Our watermarking technology provides content owners and broadcasters with an array of possibilities to manage, monetize and enhance the viewing experience surrounding their assets,” said Jean-Michel Masson, SVP Watermarking Solutions, Civolution. “From audience measurement to 2nd screen synchronization, the incorporation of Civolution’s watermarking technology products into the Synapse DAW88 provides this additional potential to our customers in a single, streamlined package.”

Powered by Civolution’s advanced watermarking technology the Axon’s Synapse DAW88 allows for real-time watermarking, it can be easily integrated into broadcast play outs, catch-up TV/Podcast services and third party panelist audimeters for use in audience measurement systems. Within the Synapse environment the DAW88 can be combined with other signal processing modules.

The same encoder card is also available for Civolution’s recently debuted VideoSync - 2nd Screen product which allows for the automatic identification of the TV channel being watched and the content being played. Upon identification, it enables precise time-synchronization between content played on TV and portable devices such as tablets, smartphones and PCs. The real-time interactivity between the devices, enabled by content identification, automatically handles distribution delays and supports time-shifted viewing.

Those attending IBC2011 will be able to discover first-hand the Axon DAW88: Axon Hall 10, Stand A21 and Civolution Hall 2, Stand C30. Civolution will also host 3 application developers Ex Machina, Miso And Vejo Park at its booth, demonstrating their interactive TV applications using the VideoSync technology.