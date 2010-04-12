Vitec Groups Videocom Division Renames RF Extreme Business Units to Integrated Microwave Technologies

CARLISLE, PA/HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, - The Vitec Group, worldwide provider of a wide range of equipment and services to the broadcasting, entertainment and photographic industries, announced the company has changed its RF Extreme, LLC business unit name to Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC.

Effective immediately, Integrated Microwave Technologies will now be the name of the business unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division that comprises leading digital and analog video microwave brands, Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC).

"As our business continues to grow and as we further expand into new markets, we felt we could better define who we are by renaming our business unit," says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. "While our name has changed, our commitment to providing our customers with the best-in-class service remains the same. We will continue to provide high-quality solutions to professional users and distinctive global markets including broadcast, sports/entertainment and military, aerospace and government ("MAG")."

Shpock goes on to say, "This change will not impact our brand visibility in the media and broadcast sector where we primarily trade and market under the Nucomm, RF Central and MSC brands. As we cease doing business under the RF Extreme name, Integrated Microwave Technologies will become a leading brand in the MAG sectors."

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Established in April 2010, Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC is a business unit within The Vitec Group, Videocom Division. As the premier supplier of microwave video transmission systems, IMT's legacy products can be traced back to 1990 in the Broadcast Media Industry, where we maintain a very strong market position today. IMT continues to develop state-of-the art digital microwave systems (including COFDM and VSB) for airborne, portable and fixed site applications to military, aerospace and government customers worldwide.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

###