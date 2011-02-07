SOUND DEVICES CL-9 CONTROLLER EARNS NOMINATION FOR CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY’S TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

REEDSBURG, WI, FEBRUARY 7, 2011 — Sound Devices’ CL-9 Controller, the latest accessory for Sound Devices best-selling 788T Digital Recorder, has been nominated for a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Technical Achievement Award in the production category. With the addition of the CL-9, the already powerful 788T becomes a complete mixing/recording system.

“We are honored to once again be nominated for a CAS Award.” says Sound Devices Managing Director Jon Tatooles. “Through innovative accessories and our constant firmware updates, Sound Devices is able to offer new and existing 7-Series recorder customers great features and functionality. The CL-9 is the perfect complement to the 788T as it enables the recorder to become a complete mixer/recorder product for critical sound-for-picture and music productions.”

Acting as a dedicated mixing surface for Sound Devices 788T, the CL-9 is a compact, linear fader controller that features enhanced monitoring. The CL-9 is equipped with eight 100mm ultra low-latency linear faders and rotary input trim controls with ring LED metering for fast, smooth and precise critical gain changes. When a CL-9 is connected, the 788T gains a sweepable, single-band parametric EQ for each of its eight inputs with variable frequency, gain and filter Q. Additionally, the CL-9 adds input pan to the 788T.

A wide range of 788T menu-based controls are accessible with the convenient knob controls on the CL-9, such as output level control of the six outputs, dedicated L/R and Aux 1/Aux 2 output level controls, track-record enabling for each of the 12 record tracks and one-touch soloing of inputs or tracks.

Bus-powered by the 788T, the CL-9 is connected by a single USB cable. Additional monitoring features are available by connecting the headphone output from the 788T to the CL-9. The 788T can also be connected to a Mac OS or Windows computer running Sound Devices’ Wave Agent File Librarian. When in the Metering Mode of Wave Agent, all 12 record tracks and 788T time code values can be remotely monitored with available record and stop controls.

The CL-9 is designed with an aluminum and stainless steel chassis for the exceptional durability and low weight portability that Sound Devices is known for. It has been tested for the same environmental extremes as Sound Devices field mixers.

The awards will be presented at the 47th annual CAS Awards dinner on Saturday, February 19th at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

