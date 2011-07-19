BEXEL’S MOBILE PRODUCTION FACILITY HITS THE ROAD TO ATTEND CREATEASPHERE’S INAUGURAL EXECUTIVE MARKETPLACE FOR HOUSES OF WORSHIP

CHICAGO, JULY 19, 2011— Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will be onsite this week at Createasphere’s Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship with its Mobile Production Facility to offer a targeted group of attendees a closer look at technology solutions and services offered by the company as well as other Vitec Group brands. This event provides decision makers in the house of worship an exclusive opportunity to meet with industry technology leaders like Bexel to focus on the needs and challenges of this marketplace.

Createasphere, a leading company that brings together experts, exhibitors, sponsors and attendees to share a vested interest in understanding and shaping the future of the industry, will hold its inaugural Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship from July 20-21 in Chicago at the O’Hare Embassy Suites. An invitation-only event, the conference provides an exclusive opportunity for leaders in religious media from over 50 mega churches, to participate in personalized solution-focused purchasing meetings. This unique event allows delegates from each ministry to identify their technology needs and then Createasphere puts them in consultation with sponsors from the industry to determine the best workflow and technology challenges for their congregation.

“At Bexel, we immediately recognized that the Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship is more than just a tradeshow, it’s an extremely vetted group of participants looking for specific solutions,” says Lee Estroff, director of broadcast technical sales, Bexel. “Attendees are from mega churches with known audio and video needs—in which we’ve received their requirements, budgets and background in advance—making this a particularly unique exhibition.”

Onsite, Bexel’s Mobile Production Facility will facilitate a mobile showcase, divided in half offering a live studio and presentation area. Once inside, attendees will be presented with on-the-spot product solutions and demonstrations.

“Bexel’s Mobile Production Facility gives us the unique opportunity and flexibility to demonstrate a lot of products within a small space,” says Estroff. “Attendees can actually visualize and see products in a real-world, working environment and potentially expand their horizons and get new ideas seeing the truck and products in use. So many church productions are becoming more advanced, incorporating high-definition and even 3D in some cases, so we look forward to introducing attendees to products that will hopefully be of interest to them.”

In addition to demonstrating RF audio products, microphones, various camera formats and cameras such as Camera Corps’ Q-Ball, Bexel will showcase products from sister Vitec Brands including Autoscript, Litepanels, IMT and Camera Dynamics inside Bexel’s Mobile Production Facility. “This event is a great way for us to introduce our products and services, while offering an overview of Bexel’s capabilities so that when a user has a particular production need in the future, they’ll know who we are and what we can offer them,” Estroff adds.

Createasphere was founded in 2001 as HD EXPO, and over the past decade has grown into a global company that develops and presents influential events for the content creation community, online and face to face. Createasphere is a global community builder for the entertainment technology industry, building and connecting communities and advancing technology and careers through expos, conferences, education and online offerings. For more information, visit http://connect.createasphere.com/event/chicago.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.