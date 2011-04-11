RTW Announces Several Key Product Updates During The 2011 NAB Show

Software and Hardware Upgrades to Company's Popular Lines in Support of Latest EBU and ITU Recommendations

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce several significant announcements at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. At the show, RTW (Booth C1739) will exhibit upgrades to several of its top-performing products including the TouchMonitor series, DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS and the SurroundControl 31900/31960 series. In addition, the company is holding a raffle during NAB, giving attendees the opportunity to win a TM9.

TouchMonitor Series, TM9 and TM7

On display for attendees is the company's latest introduction, the TouchMonitor series, which has a new software version that provides additional features and display modes. TouchMonitor is a new range of products that RTW developed, from the ground up, which is sure to set new standards in professional audio metering. The TM9 and the TM7 combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface. First introduced during the 2010 NAB show last April, the TouchMonitor series of products began shipping in December 2010.

31900/31960 SurroundControl

RTW will also have on display new software and hardware upgrades for the 31900/31960 SurroundControl series, designed to support the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system, the SurroundControl 31960, a compact, 3-RU rack-mountable module that fits into half the space of a standard 19-inch installation rack for waveform monitors, is perfect for studios working on video production, post-production and live entertainment projects. At the heart of the 31960 series is RTW's unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the house-shaped display offering an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.

DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS

Also on display is a new software version 3.0 for the company's line of DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS instruments. A reliable and standardized method for evaluating program loudness that is essential for audio and video professionals faced with the challenges of loudness control, the DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS features an integrated loudness measurement as per the recent ITU BS.1771 loudness standard for stereo signals. These loudness measurements can be selected as an alternative to the usual peak meter bar graphs. Presets enable the user to switch between the two modes at any time. Selection of the new mode activates an ITU-compliant scale for the loudness display calibrated in loudness units (dB LU) or LKFS from -21 up to +9.

Finally, RTW executives are also at the show to discuss hot-button topics including recent developments with industry loudness standards, both in the U.S. and abroad, and how the company is helping broadcasters adjust to them with its current line-up of product offerings.