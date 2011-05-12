AVLEX INTRODUCES MIPRO ACT-82a DUAL CHANNEL ENCRYPTED DIGITAL DIVERSITY RECEIVER

Kansas City, MO – May 2011 … Avlex Corporation, the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, proudly introduces the MIPRO ACT-82a Dual Channel Encrypted Digital Diversity Receiver. Building upon the success pioneered by the company’s highly acclaimed ACT-82 Digital Wireless Microphone System, the new ACT-82a offers expanded 120 MHz bandwidth, second generation DSP technology, and additional new technologies designed to deliver pristine sound quality and greater range while enhancing the attributes of a full digital wireless system. The new ACT-82a is ideal for use in studio, stage and music performances as well as military, courtroom, conference, healthcare, boardroom, and broadcast applications—wherever audio security and accurate, distortion-free reproduction of the full sound spectrum are essential.

Featuring 24-bit/44.1 kHz audio quality, the new ACT-82a is a 2-channel, full digital system with constant transmission quality whose signal-to-noise ratio will not deteriorate. With its carrier frequency range of UHF 482 – 602 MHz and expanded 120 MHz bandwidth, the ACT-82a offers greater functionality for increased preset compatible systems. Equally notable, the system’s latency is less than 2.9 ms while THD (total harmonic distortion) is less than or equal to 0.04% @ 1 kHz. Audio frequency response extends from 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

Being a full digital system, the ACT-82a’s signal transmission offers superior resistance to interference and, with its second generation DSP technology, provides enhanced signal stability designed to minimize the possibility of dropouts. MIPRO’s DigitnamicPlus™ technology eliminates compander noise, thus assuring the integrity of the original sound. To further ensure superior sound quality, the system’s integrated SmartEQ™ preset and user-defined microphone capsule equalization provides faithful reproduction that can be tailored to an artist's preferences. The system’s proprietary A/D converter provides a true dynamic range of 115 dB (A) to eliminate saturation or distortion at higher frequencies under high SPL input conditions, making the ACT-82a a great choice for performers.

The new ACT-82a is also an outstanding wireless microphone system for the installed sound professional. To ensure privacy in governmental, civic, or corporate environments where confidentiality is frequently a critical concern, the ACT-82a employs proprietary 128-bit encryption guaranteed to secure audio transmission, preventing unauthorized listening.

Ease-of-use has always been a hallmark of MIPRO designs and the new ACT-82a is no exception. All controls are intuitive and easily accessible—facilitating quick and efficient system setup via a single rotary controller. As expected, the system incorporates MIPRO’s legendary Autoscan and Automatic Channel Targeting (ACT) technology for fast channel setup. The ACT-82a also provides a wordclock In/Out facility with an activity indicator to ensure correct synchronization with other digital equipment. With its eye-pleasing industrial design that includes a vivid full color VFD display that can easily be viewed at a distance and any angle in both day/night environments, the new MIPRO ACT-82a Dual Channel Encrypted Digital Diversity Receiver is world-class in every aspect of its design.

Completing the numerous attributes of this new wireless system, the ACT-82a provides bias voltage for MIPRO antenna booster systems and, with the optionally available MIPRO RCS2.Net software, real-time network adjustments and monitoring of multiple, large scale systems is available.

To ensure the versatility required by users of wireless systems, MIPRO offers two transmitter packages for use with the new ACT-82a. For handheld applications, the ACT-8Ha Encrypted Digital Handheld Transmitter offers a rugged, ergonomically designed magnesium alloy housing, 120 MHz bandwidth, 128-bit digital encryption, a backlit LCD display, ACT technology that syncs the transmitter and receiver frequency automatically, plus a variety of microphone capsules.

For those who prefer a beltpack transmitter, MIPRO offers the ACT-8Ta Encrypted Digital Bodypack Transmitter. Currently the industry's smallest and lightest digital beltpack transmitter, the system provides 120 MHz bandwidth, 128-bit digital encryption, ACT technology that syncs the transmitter and receiver frequency automatically, a backlit LCD display, and user-friendly menu buttons with user-selectable lockout capability among its many features.

Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the new MIPRO ACT-82a Dual Channel Encrypted Digital Diversity Receiver. “We are excited to be showing this wideband wireless system at InfoComm. The ACT-82a broadband digital wireless microphone systems are the ideal solution to address the limited frequency bandwidth conditions that are present in many US markets,” notes Canning. “With the FCC rethinking and reallocating the frequency spectrum, it is increasingly difficult for professional users of wireless microphone systems to obtain the number of channels they need in today’s crowded RF environments. With the receivers’ 120 MHz bandwidth coupled with MIPRO’s 24-bit True Digital technology, I’m confident audio professionals requiring secure wireless will find these new capabilities and the rich feature set of the ACT82a a compelling value.”

MIPRO’s ACT-82a Dual Channel Encrypted Digital Diversity Receiver is expected to be available Q3, 2011. Product pricing is yet to be determined.

